OnePlus 11 krijgt grote update naar Android 16

Een grote update staat klaar voor de OnePlus 11. De high-end smartphone uit 2023 wordt geüpdatet naar Android 16. Verschillende gebruikers uit Europa zien de nieuwe versie vanaf nu binnenkomen. Niet alleen het nieuws uit Android 16 komt naar de smartphone, ook wordt OxygenOS 16 meegeleverd. Dit is de eigen skin van het bedrijf en zagen we eerder al op de OnePlus 13 en 12. Ook de OnePlus 15 heeft natuurlijk deze versie direct.

Dankzij de aanwezigheid van Android 16 met OxygenOS 16, zijn er ook nieuwe AI-functies. Onder andere Mind Space, waarmee je collecties kunt maken als zijnde je digitale geheugen, vind je nu terug op de OnePlus 11. Er zijn verbeteringen voor de foto’s, OnePlus AI is er en op het gebied van design is er het nodige verbeterd. Voor het vergrendelscherm kun je nu de speelse indeling en klok gebruiken dankzij Flux Themes en ook levert OnePlus direct de beveiligingsupdate van november mee.

De changelog is nog veel langer dan wat we tot nu toe schreven. Die hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet. De update wordt gefaseerd uitgerold, waardoor het even kan duren totdat iedereen de update binnen ziet komen.

Changelog

Fast & Smooth

Parallel Processing

System apps now display animations that begin and end at intuitive places, making interactions feel smoother.

Introduces fluid drag-and-drop animations for Home screen icons, widgets, folders, and Smart Sidebar—delivering a natural, uninterrupted interaction experience.

The text selection magnifier now fades in and out with fluid animations for a more natural experience.

Adds seamless status bar transitions as you open the notification drawer or Quick Settings, with support for interrupting the gesture at any point.

Enjoy a slicker visual experience with new, smooth animations for the audio playback controls in Quick Settings.

Adds concurrent animation support for app starts and exits from the Home screen in button navigation mode, ensuring a more polished and uninterrupted flow.

Enhances charging and fingerprint animations with organic light wave patterns that mimic natural movements.

Refined exit animations for top-row apps on the Home screen provide smoother, more responsive control.

The updated scrolling mechanics deliver a more connected feeling between your touch and the on-screen movement.

Trinity Engine

Trinity Engine optimizes workload and resources on the fly, maintaining smooth performance across videos, gaming, and extended camera use.

Enhances steady gaming performance through intelligent analysis and prioritization of key computational tasks.

Photo albums now load faster and use less power when displaying thumbnails, improving overall battery life.

Faster previews for cached videos and thumbnails in supported third-party apps.

Power saving mode now features tiered performance management that adapts to battery level.

OnePlus AI, Intelligently Yours

Mind Space

Mind Space now suggests collections—tap to create them instantly for quicker content browsing.

AI-powered Photos

New visual update for Photos brings an immersive, seamless browsing experience.

Photo albums are now easier to navigate with clearer categories and personalized sorting.

Checking photo info is easier—just swipe up for details and storage location.

New video editing features such as splitting, merging, speed adjustment, transitions, and background music.

Automatic straightening when cropping and rotating portrait and architectural images.

Create motion photo collages without losing quality or HDR effects.

Refined key video editing features for a more polished experience.

AI-powered Notes

New block editing mode enables efficient batch formatting and repositioning.

Touch and hold images to switch views with side-by-side display.

Share complete notes via one link, including multimedia.

Text highlighting with bold and color options.

New text formatting tools for more personalized notes.

AI Recorder

Redesigned Recorder app with a refreshed interface.

AI-driven noise cancellation improves recording clarity.

Automatic context detection for meetings, lectures, or interviews.

One-tap sharing for audio, transcripts, and summaries.

AI Writer

More versatile writing assistant for a wide range of content.

Generate mind maps and tables instantly from text.

AI VoiceScribe

Smarter summaries with automatic context detection and template choices.

Uniquely Yours

Your Phone, Your Creative Playground

Light field technology captures dynamic interplay between light and surroundings.

Subtle light and shadow effects enrich system visuals.

Progressive blur effects enhance UI depth.

Aurora effects deliver a premium visual style.

Improved design of diagrams and illustrations.

Real-time immersive weather visuals.

Redesigned Clock, Calculator, and Compass apps.

Improved Lock screen fingerprint animation.

Flux Home screen

New lifelike Home screen icons with light field styling.

More layout options for large folders.

Optional removal of text beneath icons.

Refined Home screen edit mode.

Cleaner and more organized grid layouts.

Faster app finding with Drawer index bar.

Automatic app categorization in Drawer mode.

Relocated search bar for better accessibility.

Smarter app suggestions.

Improved navigation for Home screen & style settings.

AI-powered Flux themes

AI-enhanced flux themes highlight epic moments.

Sublime Grandeur motion wallpapers.

Support for motion photos and videos as wallpapers.

Real-time modular editing framework.

Resizable clock in supported themes.

Custom widget names.

Custom Lock screen text.

Configurable Lock screen shortcuts.

Adaptive icon styles based on wallpaper colors.

Special Dark mode icon styles.

Communication and interconnection

Touch to share

Quickly share content from Photos, Notes, and My Files.

OnePlus Connect

Mirror your phone to your PC with multitasking support.

Cross-device clipboard sharing.

Simplified Device Connect settings.

Smart Cars

Improved in-car Bluetooth pairing.

My Devices

Centralized device control in Quick Settings.

Home screen widgets for device management.

Network optimization

New AI LinkBoost Network Engine interface.

Real-time network acceleration notifications.

Network speed and status testing.

Wi-Fi sharing with tablets.

Improved kernel scheduling for connectivity.

Camera

AI-enhanced Doc Scanner for digitizing documents.

Notifications & Quick Settings

Expanded Quick Settings customization.

Streamlined notification design.

More details

Ringtones play only in earbuds when connected.

Dedicated AI settings page.

Adds Bosnian system language support.

Redesigned Smart Sidebar.

Improved banner notification interactions.

Enhanced battery activity tracking.

Faster iOS-to-OnePlus data migration.

November 2025 Android security patch.

Others

Improved virus scanning speed in Phone Manager.

Lock or hide apps via Home screen long-press.