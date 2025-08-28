Close Menu
    donderdag 28 augustus
    OnePlus 13 en 13R krijgen grote update, samen met augustus-patch

    Stefan Hage

    Een nieuwe update wordt uitgerold naar de OnePlus 13 en OnePlus 13R. Het vlaggenschip van het merk wordt bijgewerkt met de beveiligingsupdate met de patch van augustus. Dat is echter niet de belangrijkste vernieuwing.

    Augustus-update voor OnePlus 13

    OnePlus heeft een nieuwe update klaargezet voor de OnePlus 13 en OnePlus 13R. De smartphone in kwestie wordt bijgewerkt met de beveiligingsupdate van augustus. Samen met die verbetering, is er nog een changelog met een hoop andere verbeteringen. Zo zijn er een hoop nieuwe functies voor Private Safe; waar je nu bijvoorbeeld ook afbeeldingen en video’s kunt delen, net als het sorteren en aanpassen van omslagen. Split View, waarmee je je scherm in tweeën deelt is niet langer meer in vaste verhoudingen, maar je kunt zelf de verhouding aanpassen.

    OnePlus 13 augustus update

    De changelog van de OnePlus 13(R) update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

    Changelog

    Unlock a new level of seamless experience

    • Improves the animations for opening, repositioning, and resizing a floating window.

    Delight in details

    • You can now share images and videos in Private Safe.
    • You can now customize image or video album covers in Private Safe.
    • You can now sort and view images and videos by time in Private Safe.
    • You can now add files directly under the “Other files” category in Private Safe.
    • Split View is no longer restricted to fixed ratios. You can now adjust the ratio as needed. In Split View, when two apps are displayed in landscape, you can now drag the divider to adjust their relative sizes.
    • When recent tasks are stacked, you can now modify an app’s lock status by swiping down on the app on the recent tasks screen.
    • All notifications received in landscape mode are now displayed in a simplified banner format to reduce interruptions.
    • You can now swipe down on a simplified banner notification to display the app in a floating window.
    • Tapping a button on a simplified banner notification now opens the app in a floating window instead of full screen, reducing interruptions.
    • Adjusts the position of banner notifications in landscape mode to minimize distractions.

    Network connections

    • You can now send text, image, and voice messages to nearby people via BeaconLink when there is no internet connection. You can find this feature in “Settings – Mobile network – BeaconLink”.

    System

    • Integrates the August 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

    De update wordt gefaseerd uitgerold. Het kan hierdoor wel even duren totdat iedereen de update heeft ontvangen.

    OnePlus 13 productafbeelding
    OnePlus 13
    Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen.
    Prijzen vanaf: 829,00 euro
    Alle informatie

    Sinds 2009 ben ik actief als journalist in de wereld van mobiele technologie. Als oprichter van DroidApp.nl in 2014 breng ik niet alleen nieuws, maar vertaal ik ook mijn passie voor Android in begrijpelijke artikelen en reviews aangevuld met een van mijn andere passies, fotografie. In het bezit van meerdere Android smartphones.

