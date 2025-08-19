Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 verschenen: bevat veel bugfixes voor Pixel

Google heeft een update uitgebracht voor het Android 16 bètaprogramma. De update naar Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 brengt een reeks verbeteringen, specifiek voor Pixel-toestellen. De nodige fixes staan voor de toestellen klaar.
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1
Google is nog niet klaar met het ontwikkelen van Android 16. Dit betekent dat er nog steeds de nodige updates verschijnen. Dat is ook niet heel vreemd; in de definitieve versie moet nog altijd het Material 3 Expressive ontwerp gemist worden. Dit zal met een latere update toegevoegd worden. Google heeft nu wel een nieuwe testversie uitgebracht; Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1. Deze update combineert de juli-patch met verbeteringen voor Pixel-modellen. Deze komen beschikbaar voor de Pixel 6 en nieuwer. De softwareversie is BP31.250610.009.
De bugs die aangepakt worden zijn als volgt;
- Device instability or reboots related to Wi-Fi by improving how the system processes network statistics. (Issue #433037402, Issue #432867183, Issue #433418936, Issue #432795362, Issue #432770117, Issue #432699126, Issue #435489862, Issue #435011484)
- The Context Hub, a low-power sensor component, would crash due to excessive use of main memory, causing device instability; resolved by optimizing memory allocation and preventing memory leaks. ( Issue #420999948, Issue #426316038)
- The home screen sometimes lost its bottom row of pinned apps and the search bar, making them inaccessible; this was fixed by adjusting how these elements reappear after screen transitions. (Issue #428088033, Issue #428405658, Issue #429817851)
- Notifications would overlap in the shade, hindering readability, by refining the notification display and dismissal animation logic. (Issue #421792538, Issue #422749237, Issue #420418750, Issue #428896474)
- An issue that caused unexpected device restarts. (Issue #427676713)
- The Quick Settings UI on unfolded foldable devices appeared clipped or misaligned due to incorrect padding caused by double-counting the camera cutout. (Issue #419184923, Issue #421879049, Issue #421810067, Issue #423172198, Issue #422560004, Issue #424116279)
- An issue that caused devices to unexpectedly reboot. (Issue #408888279, Issue #409949346, Issue #409960197, Issue #410624610, Issue #407373090, Issue #430095518)
- The status bar appearing in the Quick Settings shade was sometimes misaligned with the standard status bar, causing a visual inconsistency. (Issue #419573315, Issue #419134909, Issue #432794874)
- Addressed a system hang or crash, particularly during unlock, caused by the camera’s Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) read getting stuck, by implementing a non-blocking method for sensor data retrieval. (Issue #421870862, Issue #420725698)
- The media player on the lock screen would sometimes disappear or become unresponsive. (Issue #420517884)
- An issue where the notification shade displayed a large, growing gap, obscuring notifications, by correcting how notification animations were clipped. (Issue #421366916)
- An issue where the media player notification could appear clipped or disappear during device rotation, by improving how its display area is sized and updated in UI transitions. (Issue #433040374)
- Video calls initiated from voice calls no longer experience muted audio; a system audio fix now correctly manages sound output during call type transitions. (Issue #434139133, Issue #427060263, Issue #438414975)
- An issue where black translucent bars appeared at the top and bottom of the home screen after exiting full-screen apps by correcting how transient system bar states were cleared. (Issue #425407737, Issue #433929827)
- An issue that caused the device to unexpectedly crash and restart during an OTA update.
- An issue causing occasional device restarts after system updates.
- Widgets on the home screen sometimes failed to load due to looking for outdated app files.
- Typing occasionally stopped working in apps because internal input system processes could race.
- Device crashes caused by the Context Hub running out of memory.
- Bluetooth crashes and instability caused by an “Unimplemented Packet Type” error have been resolved.
- [RG5][BD1A.250219.006]Unable to handle kernel paging request, PC is at edgetpu_kci_release_vmbox, LR is at edgetpu_kci_release_vmbox
- An issue that could cause phone disconnections or system crashes during calls by resolving a memory corruption bug in audio data buffer handling related to audio playback speed changes.
- A brief screen flicker happened when launching apps from the notification shade.
- A system crash that could occur when using your device’s media features, especially when connected to a computer for media transfer, by improving the internal handling of media connection resources.