Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 verschenen: bevat veel bugfixes voor Pixel

Google heeft een update uitgebracht voor het Android 16 bètaprogramma. De update naar Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 brengt een reeks verbeteringen, specifiek voor Pixel-toestellen. De nodige fixes staan voor de toestellen klaar.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1

Google is nog niet klaar met het ontwikkelen van Android 16. Dit betekent dat er nog steeds de nodige updates verschijnen. Dat is ook niet heel vreemd; in de definitieve versie moet nog altijd het Material 3 Expressive ontwerp gemist worden. Dit zal met een latere update toegevoegd worden. Google heeft nu wel een nieuwe testversie uitgebracht; Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1. Deze update combineert de juli-patch met verbeteringen voor Pixel-modellen. Deze komen beschikbaar voor de Pixel 6 en nieuwer. De softwareversie is BP31.250610.009.

De bugs die aangepakt worden zijn als volgt;

