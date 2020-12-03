Google Play Best of 2020: een overzicht van beste apps en games

Google heeft een overzicht gedeeld met daarin de best beoordeelde apps en games van het afgelopen jaar. Bij de Google Play Best of 2020 zien we een groot aantal applicaties en games die een oorkonde hebben verdiend. Welke van deze apps gebruik jij?
Google Play Best of 2020
We zijn de laatste maand van het jaar ingegaan. Dat betekent weer een hoop nieuwe lijstjes en rijtjes. Google heeft haar Best of 2020 van de Google Play Store bekend gemaakt. In de Verenigde Staten kunnen gebruikers stemmen op hun favorieten, dit zijn de zogenoemde Users’ Choices, welke dus zijn bepaald door het publiek. Verder heeft Google ook zelf een overzicht gemaakt met de beste keuzes van het afgelopen jaar.
De selectie hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.
Best App of 2020
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax by Loona Inc.
Best Personal Growth Apps
- Paired: App for Couples | Relationship Advice by Better Half Ltd.
- Centr, by Chris Hemsworth by Loup Pty Ltd
- Speekoo by LearnMyLanguage
- Intellect by The Intellect Company
- Jumprope: How-to Videos by Jumprope
Best Hidden Gem Apps
- Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite by Paperless Post
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax by Loona Inc.
- Explorest-Photo Locations by Explorest Inc.
- Cappuccino by Olivier Desmoulin
- Tayasui Sketches by Tayasui
Best Everyday Essential Apps
- Grid Diary – Journal, Planner by Sumi Interactive
- Whisk: Turn Recipes into Shareable Shopping Lists by whisk.com
- The Pattern by Pattern Home, Inc.
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings by zoom.us
- Calmaria by ABDZ
Best Apps for Good
- GreenChoice: Healthy Grocery Shopping by GreenChoice, PBC
- Medito by Medito for Mindfulness, Meditation and Sleep
- ShareTheMeal: Donate to Charity and Solve Hunger by United Nations
Best Apps for Fun
- Disney+
- VITA
- Reface (formerly Doublicat)
- Dolby On: Record Audio & Music
- Bazaart: Photo Editor and Graphic Design
Best Game of 2020
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
Best Indie Games
- Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins
- Maze Machina by Arnold Rauers
- Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany inc
- Inbento by Afterburn
- GRIS by DevolverDigital
Best Casual Games
- Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells by Zynga
- DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection by Huuuge Games – Play Together
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point
- Disney Frozen Adventure by Jam City, Inc.
- EverMerge by Big Fish Games
Best Innovative Games
- Fancade by Martin Magni
- Minimal Dungeon RPG by CapPlay
- The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
- Ord. by Crescent Moon Games
Best Competitive Games
- Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games, Inc
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by Netmarble
- Bullet Echo by ZeptoLab
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game by CD PROJEKT S.A.
- Brawlhalla by Ubisoft Entertainment
User’s Choice
- App of 2020: Disney+
- Game of 2020: SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
- Movie of 2020: Bad Boys for Life
- Book of 2020: If It Bleeds
Ik moet zeggen, er zijn maar heel weinig toepassingen in deze lijst die hier bekend zijn. Dat komt waarschijnlijk door het feit dat we hier in Nederland toch voor een groot deel andere apps gebruiken. Lees vooral ook ons overzicht met de beste apps van november 2020.