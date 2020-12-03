Google Play Best of 2020: een overzicht van beste apps en games

Google heeft een overzicht gedeeld met daarin de best beoordeelde apps en games van het afgelopen jaar. Bij de Google Play Best of 2020 zien we een groot aantal applicaties en games die een oorkonde hebben verdiend. Welke van deze apps gebruik jij?

Google Play Best of 2020

We zijn de laatste maand van het jaar ingegaan. Dat betekent weer een hoop nieuwe lijstjes en rijtjes. Google heeft haar Best of 2020 van de Google Play Store bekend gemaakt. In de Verenigde Staten kunnen gebruikers stemmen op hun favorieten, dit zijn de zogenoemde Users’ Choices, welke dus zijn bepaald door het publiek. Verder heeft Google ook zelf een overzicht gemaakt met de beste keuzes van het afgelopen jaar.

De selectie hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Best App of 2020

Best Personal Growth Apps

Best Hidden Gem Apps

Best Everyday Essential Apps

Best Apps for Good

Best Apps for Fun

Best Game of 2020

Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited

Best Indie Games

Best Casual Games

Best Innovative Games

Best Competitive Games

User’s Choice

Ik moet zeggen, er zijn maar heel weinig toepassingen in deze lijst die hier bekend zijn. Dat komt waarschijnlijk door het feit dat we hier in Nederland toch voor een groot deel andere apps gebruiken. Lees vooral ook ons overzicht met de beste apps van november 2020.