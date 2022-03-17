Google Play systeemupdate maart 2022: dit is er nieuw

Iedere maand brengt Google een beveiligingsupdate uit; maar ook een Google Play systeemupdate. Deze keer is dat de update van maart.
Google Play update maart
Sinds begin dit jaar geeft Google de details vrij van de systeemupdates die het uitrolt. Dit staat los van de Android beveiligingsupdates die iedere maand uitgerold worden. De systeemupdates worden door Google zelf verspreid.
Met de update van maart zien we verschillende verbeteringen voor de Google Play Store. Verder zijn er kritieke fixes die doorgevoerd worden, samen met verbeteringen voor het systeem management. De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder neergezet.
Changelog
Critical Fixes
- [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, and utilities related services.
Games
- [Phone, TV] With the update to the Play Games Services profile, users will be able to better manage their privacy settings.
Google Play Store
- Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.
- New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.
- Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
- New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.
- Enhancements to Google Play Billing.
- Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
- Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.
Wallet
- [Phone] Improved user experience and feature education for NFC/HCE-enabled devices.
System Management
- Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.
Developer Services
- New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps.