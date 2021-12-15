Spotify: dit is de populairste kerstmuziek op de muziekdienst

De maand december wordt weer goed gebruikt voor het afspelen van kerstmuziek. Niet alleen op de verschillende radiostations, maar ook via Spotify. Welke kerstmuziek is het meest populair?

Populairste kerstmuziek op Spotify

Spotify heeft een nieuw lijstje gedeeld. Nadat we eerder al Spotify Wrapped 2021 en het uitgebreide Spotify jaaroverzicht 2021 kregen te zien, is het nu de beurt aan de kerstmuziek. Het meest gestreamd in Nederland is ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ van Mariah Carey. Op nummer 2 staat Wham met Last Christmas, gevolgd door ‘Santa Tell Me’ van Ariana Grande. De top 3 is wereldwijd ook gelijk.

Spotify deelt verder de onderstaande lijstjes.

De top 10 meest gestreamde kerstnummers in Nederland

3. “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

4. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé

7. “Underneath the Tree” – Kelly Clarkson

8. “Feliz Navidad” – Jose Feliciano

9. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

10. “Sleigh Ride” – The Ronettes

De top 5 meest gestreamde kerstnummers aller tijden op Spotify wereldwijd:

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey

3. “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

4. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé

5. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

De top 10 meest gestreamde nummers wereldwijd

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey

3. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé

4. “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms

6. “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

7. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams

8. “Snowman” – Sia

9. “Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber

10. “Underneath the Tree” – Kelly Clarkson

Volgens Spotify luisterden we op 28 november het meest naar kerstliedjes. Op die dag zijn er in Nederland 5,3 miljoen kerstliedjes geluisterd. Mariah Carey blijft dus hoog staan. Echter komt er langzaam maar zeker ook wat meer ruimte voor nieuwkomers;

De top 5 meest gestreamde nieuwe kerstnummers op Spotify wereldwijd sinds 2016:

1. “Snowman” – Sia

2. “White Christmas” – Amy Grant

4. “Hallelujah” – Pentatonix