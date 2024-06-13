Android 14 QPR3 verschenen met verbeteringen

In de afgelopen tijd heeft Google verschillende verbeteringen doorgevoerd in Android 14. Nu staat een volgende update klaar voor het platform. Welke verbeteringen brengt Android 14 QPR3?
Android 14 QPR3
Een nieuwe update staat klaar voor Android 14. De update naar Android 14 QPR3 brengt een reeks diverse verbeteringen en nieuwe mogelijkheden naar het mobiele platform. Deze hebben betrekking op verschillende zaken. Waaronder het batterijverbruik, opladen, Bluetooth, de camera en verschillende andere onderdelen worden geoptimaliseerd met deze update.
Changelog
De changelog van de update met verbeteringen, hebben we hieronder op een rijtje neergezet.
Battery & Charging
- Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions *[ 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a]
- Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions *[ Tablet]
Bluetooth
- General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[ 8, 8 Pro]
Camera
- Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions *[ 7, 7 Pro, 7a]
- Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions *[ 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Fold]
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[ 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, Fold, Tablet]
Display & Graphics
- General improvements to display stability *[ 5a (5G), 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Fold, Tablet]
Framework
- General improvements for system stability during device setup *[ 8a]
System
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[ 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Fold]
Telephony
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions *[ 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a]
User Interface
- Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions *[ 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Fold]
- Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen *[ 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, Tablet]
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[ 6 Pro, 6a, 8, 8 Pro]