Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 uitgebracht: dit is er nieuw

Een nieuwe testversie van Android 15 is verschenen. Met de update naar Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 krijg je toegang tot verschillende nieuwe functies en mogelijkheden. Maar welke functies heeft Google toegevoegd aan deze nieuwe bèta?

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3

De Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 is verschenen. Testers kunnen deze update vanaf nu downloaden voor hun ondersteunende Pixel-device. Dit betekent dat wanneer je beschikt over de Pixel 6 of nieuwer, je de update kunt uitproberen. Zoals met iedere update bevat de update vooral een hoop verbeteringen op de achtergrond, maar Google heeft ook gewerkt aan nieuwe functies en opties.

Onder andere Adaptive vibration is beschikbaar, waarbij de trilmotor verder gepersonaliseerd kan worden. In Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 brengt verbeteringen in de icoontjes, zowel in de weergave in het lichte, als in het donkere thema. Hieronder hebben we de changelog neergezet, waarin je ook direct kunt zien welke problemen aangepakt worden, en welke fouten juist bekend zijn bij deze testversie.

Foto 9to5Google

Opgeloste problemen

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused notifications to be displayed with some content that was cut off.

Fixed an issue with system memory paging that sometimes caused devices to crash and restart.

Fixed an issue where the volume buttons didn’t work when connected to certain Bluetooth devices.

Fixed an issue where some app icons on the home screen were displaying the default system icon instead of the app’s icon.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to run slowly and sometimes crash when switching back to the primary user from the secondary user.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes went blank when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from interacting with heads-up notifications.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to crash while taking a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Bluetooth resolved issues

Fix a crash in BluetoothDevice.getType() that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances.

Improved LE Audio volume control by enabling independent adjustment of each connected sink’s volume using the UI and limiting volume key adjustments to the primary sink.

Bètatesters krijgen de update vanzelf aangeboden. Wil je de testversies ook gebruiken, dan kun je je aanmelden voor het Android 15 Beta Program. Houd er rekening mee dat er nog bugs in kunnen zitten. Het wordt afgeraden om de testversie te gebruiken bij het dagelijks gebruik van je telefoon.