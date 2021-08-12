OnePlus 6 en 6T ontvangen definitieve Android 11-update

Het geduld van de bezitters van de OnePlus 6 en OnePlus 6T werd even op de proef gesteld, maar er is nieuws over de update naar Android 11. De stabiele en definitieve update wordt vanaf nu uitgerold voor de twee devices.

OnePlus 6/6T: Android 11

Van de week was daar al het nieuws dat er een nieuwe Open Beta van Android 11 was verschenen voor de OnePlus 6 en OnePlus 6T. Lang hoef je niet te genieten van de bèta-versie, want de Chinese fabrikant heeft nu de definitieve update vrijgegeven naar Android 11. De fabrikant geeft aan dat het om een gefaseerde roll-out gaat, wat betekent dat het even kan duren totdat iedereen de update binnen ziet komen.

De changelog van Android 11 voor de OnePlus 6 en 6T hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Changelog

System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter



OnePlus 6 Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen. Alle informatie Prijzen onbekend