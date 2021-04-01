OnePlus rolt eerste update uit voor OnePlus 9 Pro: OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 vol fixes

De OnePlus 9 Pro is sinds gisteren officieel te koop in Nederland. Dat betekent dat de 9-serie officieel voet op de aarde heeft gezet. Nu is de eerste update beschikbaar voor het brede publiek. Het is de OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update vol met verbeteringen.

OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update voor 9 Pro

Met een nieuwe update voor de OnePlus 9 Pro wil de fabrikant wat schoonheidsfoutjes nog even wegpoetsen. Het is de eerste update die voor de nieuwste high-end smartphone beschikbaar is. Vorige week werd er al een eerste batch uitgestuurd, deze update pakt nog meer zwakkere plekken aan, zo wordt duidelijk uit de changelog. Als het goed is moet ook de accuduur verbeterd moeten zijn, en als dat het geval is, dan zullen we spoedig, zoals beloofd, de OnePlus 9 Pro review bijwerken met deze nieuwe informatie.

Voor een toestel dat een eerste update krijgt, is het een flinke changelog. Die hebben we hieronder voor je uitgetypt.

Changelog

System Optimized the charging stability Optimized the UI display of the notification bar Fixed other known issues and improved system stability

Camera Improved video filming fluency Improved the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera Improved the image quality of the rear camera when shooting at night Improved the color performance of the Pro mode Improved the face brightness when giving video calls with third-party apps Fixed the issue that ultra-wide camera may have inaccurate color and noise in some scenes

Bluetooth Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



