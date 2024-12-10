Pixel-toestellen krijgen deze verbeteringen met december-update

De beveiligingsupdate van december werd onlangs vrijgegeven voor Android. De Pixel-toestellen krijgen deze update ook aangeboden. Google heeft hier verschillende extra’s aan toegevoegd, ter verbetering van de Pixel-modellen.
Pixel-toestellen krijgen verbeteringen met december-update
Google bracht vorige week de beveiligingsupdate van december uit voor Android. Hiermee gaan fabrikanten vervolgens mee aan de slag om deze uit te rollen naar hun eigen toestellen. Echter zal Google zelf ook nog verbeteringen doorvoeren. Het bedrijf komt met een reeks optimalisaties voor de Pixel 6 en nieuwer. De changelog met de verbeteringen die de update meebrengt, zetten we hieronder voor je neer.
- Fix for audio stability and performance in certain condition*[5]
- Fix for issue with device reboot while using a USB audio device in certain conditions*[1]
- Fix for issue with Bluetooth range in certain conditions*[6]
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions*[1]
- Issue with green tint on screen in certain conditions*[1]
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[4]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the lockscreen wallpaper to fade out slowly in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for issue with dark mode settings stability in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for issue with delay in call notifications appearing in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions*[2]
- Fix for issue with repeating color selection in Wallpapers & Styles in certain conditions*[6]
- Fix for issue with Wallpaper & Style app crashing in certain conditions*[6]
- Fix to improve swipe actions in certain condition*[3]
- Fix for issue with notification background colors in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[5]