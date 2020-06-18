Android 11 Beta 1.5 uitgebracht vol bugfixes

Android 11 is nog volop in ontwikkeling. Onlangs verscheen de eerste beta-versie, nadat eerder met Developer Preview-versies werd getest. Nu is het tijd voor Android 11 Beta 1.5.

Android 11 Beta 1.5

Google heeft een nieuwe versie uitgebracht van de beta-versie van Android 11. Er zijn een aantal bugfixes aangepakt die zijn ontdekt in de testversie die eerder is uitgebracht. Degenen die graag gebruik maken van Android Auto zullen nog wel tegen wat problemen aanlopen, zo wordt duidelijk uit de changelog.

De changelog van Android 11 Beta 1.5 hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet. De update zal vanaf nu naar de bètatesters uitgerold worden.

Android 11 Beta 1.5 (June 2020)

This minor update to Android 11 Beta 1 includes the following fixes:

General

Devices no longer crash (reboot) while using gesture navigation to switch apps in different orientations while rotating the device at the same time.

On Pixel 3 and 3a, users setting up devices after reset can now activate a pSim service if the phone is currently using an eSIM service.

Fixed issues that users were having when using contactless payments through Google Pay.

Bluetooth

The system no longer incorrectly enforces the Bluetooth privileged permission for RemoveBond. This resolves issues that could affect pairing, unpairing, and bond reset flows for Bluetooth devices, such as for Forget Watch on Wear OS devices.

Based on our testing, you might encounter the following issues when using Android 11 Beta 1.5. These issues are already known, so there’s no need to file issue additional reports for similar issues.

Known issues: Android Auto