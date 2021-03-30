Nieuws,Toestellen

Android 11 met OxygenOS 11 wordt uitgerold voor OnePlus 7 en 7 Pro

Nadat eerder de OnePlus 7T-serie al voorzien werd van de update naar Android 11, is het nu aan de voorgaande serie. Voor de OnePlus 7 en OnePlus 7 Pro wordt nu de grote update uitgerold, samen met OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus 7-serie krijgt OxygenOS 11

Er is goed nieuws voor de bezitters van de OnePlus 7-serie. De twee smartphones die hieronder vallen, de OnePlus 7 en OnePlus 7 Pro krijgen de update naar Android 11 aangereikt. Daarbij levert de fabrikant ook de beveiligingsupdate van februari 2021. Samen met de nieuwe OS-update is er ook een nieuwe update voor de eigen skin van het bedrijf; OxygenOS 11. Deze versie brengt ook een enorme reeks aan verbeteringen.

OnePlus 7 ervaringen

De update wordt vanaf nu uitgerold, maar het kan even even duren voordat iedereen deze heeft. De changelog is hieronder te vinden;

Changelog

  • System
    • Update to OxygenOS 11 version
    • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
    • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
    • Updated GMS package to 2021.01
    • Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade
  • Camera
    • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
    • Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
    • Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
    • Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
    • Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time
  • Ambient Display
    • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
    • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
  • Dark Mode
    • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
    • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)
  • Game Space
    • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
    • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
    • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
  • Shelf
    • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
    • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
  • Gallery
    • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
    • Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
OnePlus 7 Pro
Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen.
Prijzen onbekend
Alle informatie
OnePlus 7
Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen.
Prijzen onbekend
Alle informatie
Lees meer over:
, , ,

Lees ook

Reageer op dit artikel