Android 11 met OxygenOS 11 wordt uitgerold voor OnePlus 7 en 7 Pro

Nadat eerder de OnePlus 7T-serie al voorzien werd van de update naar Android 11, is het nu aan de voorgaande serie. Voor de OnePlus 7 en OnePlus 7 Pro wordt nu de grote update uitgerold, samen met OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus 7-serie krijgt OxygenOS 11

Er is goed nieuws voor de bezitters van de OnePlus 7-serie. De twee smartphones die hieronder vallen, de OnePlus 7 en OnePlus 7 Pro krijgen de update naar Android 11 aangereikt. Daarbij levert de fabrikant ook de beveiligingsupdate van februari 2021. Samen met de nieuwe OS-update is er ook een nieuwe update voor de eigen skin van het bedrijf; OxygenOS 11. Deze versie brengt ook een enorme reeks aan verbeteringen.

De update wordt vanaf nu uitgerold, maar het kan even even duren voordat iedereen deze heeft. De changelog is hieronder te vinden;

Changelog

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



