Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 uitgebracht: dit is er nieuw

Google heeft een nieuwe bètaversie uitgebracht van Android 13. Om precies te zijn gaat het om een nieuwe QPR 2 beta-build, waarbij verschillende zaken worden aangepakt. De verbeteringen hierin kunnen dan uitgerold worden naar de toestellen, waaronder de Pixel-modellen.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3
Dat Android 13 al lang en breed beschikbaar is, betekent niet dat Google de platformversie niet verder wil verbeteren. Dit doet het bedrijf onder andere met nieuwe bètaversies die verspreid worden via het bètaprogramma waarvoor je je kunt aanmelden. Dit is bijvoorbeeld het geval voor de Pixel-toestellen vanaf de Pixel 4a en hoger, waaronder dus ook de in Nederland verkrijgbare Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 en Pixel 7 Pro.
Nu heeft Google Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 vrijgegeven. Hiermee worden wederom een aantal zaken aangepakt die het gebruik van Android 13 verder moeten verbeteren. De changelog met de nieuwe functies die zijn doorgevoerd, hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.
Developer-reported and user-reported issues
- Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116)
- Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977)
- Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn’t be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)
Other resolved issues
- Fixed a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects.
- Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles for a work profile were not added after setting up a new device.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the Search bar in the app drawer.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using a pattern after the Google Assistant was activated.
- Fixed an issue in the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes.
- Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the Search bar in the app drawer.
- Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashed with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app couldn’t be opened.
- Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused it to crash from a null pointer exception.
- Fixed an issue where the connection status of a Bluetooth device sometimes did not match the actual device state.
- Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher crashed when a user tapped a web search suggestion for a query term.
- Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap with the date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on a device.