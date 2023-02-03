Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 uitgebracht: dit is er nieuw

Google heeft een nieuwe bètaversie uitgebracht van Android 13. Om precies te zijn gaat het om een nieuwe QPR 2 beta-build, waarbij verschillende zaken worden aangepakt. De verbeteringen hierin kunnen dan uitgerold worden naar de toestellen, waaronder de Pixel-modellen.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3

Dat Android 13 al lang en breed beschikbaar is, betekent niet dat Google de platformversie niet verder wil verbeteren. Dit doet het bedrijf onder andere met nieuwe bètaversies die verspreid worden via het bètaprogramma waarvoor je je kunt aanmelden. Dit is bijvoorbeeld het geval voor de Pixel-toestellen vanaf de Pixel 4a en hoger, waaronder dus ook de in Nederland verkrijgbare Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 en Pixel 7 Pro.

Nu heeft Google Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 vrijgegeven. Hiermee worden wederom een aantal zaken aangepakt die het gebruik van Android 13 verder moeten verbeteren. De changelog met de nieuwe functies die zijn doorgevoerd, hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116)

Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977)

Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn’t be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)

Other resolved issues