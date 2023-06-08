Android 14 Beta 3 uitgerold: tal van verbeteringen

Er is een nieuwe versie uitgebracht van Android 14. Het gaat om een bètaversie waarbij tal van verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd. Wat is er nieuw in Android 14 Beta 3?

Android 14 Beta 3

In aanloop naar de definitieve versie van Android 14, brengt Google meermaals testversies uit. Wat eerder nog startte met de Developer Preview voor ontwikkelaars, zijn inmiddels bètaversies waar de doorsnee gebruiker mee aan de slag kan. Zo kunnen bepaalde zaken gefinetuned worden en kunnen bugs opgelost worden. Dit om zo de stabiele, definitieve versie van Android 14 zo goed mogelijk te maken.

Nu is het tijd voor Android 14 Beta 3, waarbij Google heeft gewerkt aan diverse verbeteringen. Nieuw is daarbij ook dat de onlangs gepresenteerde Pixel 7a geschikt is voor het betaprogramma.

In een eerder gedeelde planning liet Google weten dat er in totaal vier bètaversies verschijnen. In juli verschijnt de vierde bèta. Vermoedelijk start na de zomer de uitrol van de stabiele versie, al zal het per fabrikant verschillen wanneer de update uitgerold wordt. Benieuwd welke toestellen de update krijgen, raadpleeg dan het handige Android 14 update overzicht.

Nieuw is bijvoorbeeld de animatie die je ziet bij het opladen van de telefoon.

De verbeteringen

Met Android 14 Beta 3 worden de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed issues that prevented Wi-Fi calling from being enabled for some devices and carriers. (Issue #277964472)

Fixed an issue that caused Direct My Call interactions to fail in some cases where they would normally work. (Issue #278252154)

Fixed system issues that caused unnecessary power consumption in some cases.

Fixed system stability issues that caused UI jank in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash while setting the wallpaper.

Fixed an issue with the system UI that could cause a GPU hang, leading to “Application Not Responding” (ANR) errors.

Fixed a system issue that could sometimes cause a device’s GPS services to stop working until the device was rebooted.

Fixed issues with the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) that could prevent devices from being able to make Wi-Fi calls in some cases.

Fixed an issue where a blank screen displays after selecting the “Message” option for a recent caller in the Google Phone app.

Fixed an issue where while 3-button navigation was enabled for a device, putting Google Maps into picture-in-picture mode made the picture-in-picture window disappear.

Fixed an issue where locking and unlocking a device while playing a video in the Google TV app could cause the device to freeze.

Fixed an issue with Android Auto where some users could be asked to re-pair Bluetooth.

Fixed issues with Health Connect, including the following issues and other API and system behaviors:

An issue where the system back button stopped working while Health Connect integration was in progress.

An issue where the Route Permissions screen would sometimes freeze.

An issue where Health Connect sometimes couldn’t be accessed in system settings.

An issue where the data category page of Health Connect was missing some permission types when a filter was applied.

Here are the known issues with Android 14 Beta 3: