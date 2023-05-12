Android 14 Beta 2 verschenen: nieuwe functies, ook voor niet-Pixel modellen

Android 14 Beta 2 is uitgebracht. De nieuwe build van de nieuwste Android-versie brengt een lange lijst aan verbeteringen en optimalisaties. Maar er is meer goed nieuws. Onder andere met je OnePlus, Xiaomi en Nothing-telefoon kun je nu de Android 14 Beta 2 update downloaden.
Android 14 Beta 2
Na al het nieuws van Google woensdag, is het nog niet klaar met het nieuws rondom Android. Er is door Google een nieuwe bètaversie uitgebracht van Android 14. Deze komt beschikbaar voor degenen in het Android bètaprogramma, en vanaf nu ook voor degenen zonder Pixel. Dit betekent dat, wanneer je beschikt over een ondersteunend, apparaat, de nieuwe mogelijkheden uit Android 14 kunt gebruiken.
Geselecteerde apparaten van de fabrikanten OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Nothing, Lenovo, IQOO en Tecno bieden nu ondersteuning voor het programma. In totaal gaat het op dit moment om negen modellen, waaronder de Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Nothing Phone 1 en de OnePlus 11. Heb je één van deze modellen, dan kun je je vanaf nu aanmelden voor het bètaprogramma van Google. Dat kun je doen via deze link.
Tijdens Google I/O werd de emoji wallpaper (en nog meer wallpapers) aangekondigd
Dit is er nieuw
Wat is er allemaal nieuw in Android 14 Beta 2? Allereerst is de Talen & Invoer-sectie in de instellingen voortaan opgesplitst in ‘Talen’ en ‘Toetsenbord’, zodat je snel de juiste instelling bij de hand hebt. Je kunt bij de snelle instellingen voortaan een tegel toevoegen voor het aanpassen van de lettergrootte. Google heeft ook gewerkt aan een nieuw pictogram van de prullenbak (zoals te zien is bij het app-overzicht bijvoorbeeld) en bij app-info zijn de lijntjes weggehaald, zodat deze er strakker uitziet. Grote aanpassingen zijn er verder niet doorgevoerd, maar wel een gigantische hoeveelheid verbeteringen. De lijst met bugfixes hebben we voor de volledigheid hieronder voor je neergezet.
- Fixed a platform stability issue that could cause the UI to lag or freeze, apps to crash, or the device to crash.
- Fixed an issue with the fingerprint sensor that prevented new fingerprints from being added for Fingerprint Unlock in some cases.
- Fixed issues with UPI and biometrics that could cause some apps to not work properly.
- Fixed an issue where a device couldn’t be unlocked using a fingerprint after tapping a notification or choosing a notification action on the lock screen.
- Fixed an issue on some devices that caused sound to play through the speakers instead of headphones that were connected.
- Fixed an issue that caused icons on the home screen to appear almost invisible.
- Fixed issues with gesture navigation that occurred when using a custom launcher: a) The Home screen content wouldn’t display and the animation would fail to render when swiping up to go Home. b) The list of recently used apps couldn’t be accessed using the normal gesture.
- Fixed issues that prevented users from interacting with notifications in the notification shade.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash after finishing audio or video calls.
- Fixed an issue where, after entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode, the screen flickered when any apps were launched.
- Fixed an issue where user restrictions set by DPC admins were not being enforced in Settings.
- Fixed an issue where, after taking pictures with the Google Camera app, opening the latest picture from the thumbnail in the app briefly displayed a green-colored shade over the image.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the battery percentage to be displayed as 0% after a device reboot regardless of the actual charge level of the device.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash, and then when the device rebooted any wallpapers that were selected before the reboot were reset.
- Fixed issues that prevented the Better Bug app from uploading bug reports.
- Fixed issues that caused the back-to-home gesture to stop working.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the system Settings app to crash repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from searching within the system Settings app.
- Fixed issues that sometimes caused null pointer exceptions for input method editors (IMEs).
- Fixed an issue that sometimes increased system-wide memory usage unnecessarily.
- Fixed system issues that could sometimes cause deadlocks.