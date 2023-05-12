Android 14 Beta 2 verschenen: nieuwe functies, ook voor niet-Pixel modellen

Android 14 Beta 2 is uitgebracht. De nieuwe build van de nieuwste Android-versie brengt een lange lijst aan verbeteringen en optimalisaties. Maar er is meer goed nieuws. Onder andere met je OnePlus, Xiaomi en Nothing-telefoon kun je nu de Android 14 Beta 2 update downloaden.

Android 14 Beta 2

Na al het nieuws van Google woensdag, is het nog niet klaar met het nieuws rondom Android. Er is door Google een nieuwe bètaversie uitgebracht van Android 14. Deze komt beschikbaar voor degenen in het Android bètaprogramma, en vanaf nu ook voor degenen zonder Pixel. Dit betekent dat, wanneer je beschikt over een ondersteunend, apparaat, de nieuwe mogelijkheden uit Android 14 kunt gebruiken.

Geselecteerde apparaten van de fabrikanten OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Nothing, Lenovo, IQOO en Tecno bieden nu ondersteuning voor het programma. In totaal gaat het op dit moment om negen modellen, waaronder de Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Nothing Phone 1 en de OnePlus 11. Heb je één van deze modellen, dan kun je je vanaf nu aanmelden voor het bètaprogramma van Google. Dat kun je doen via deze link.

Tijdens Google I/O werd de emoji wallpaper (en nog meer wallpapers) aangekondigd

Dit is er nieuw

Wat is er allemaal nieuw in Android 14 Beta 2? Allereerst is de Talen & Invoer-sectie in de instellingen voortaan opgesplitst in ‘Talen’ en ‘Toetsenbord’, zodat je snel de juiste instelling bij de hand hebt. Je kunt bij de snelle instellingen voortaan een tegel toevoegen voor het aanpassen van de lettergrootte. Google heeft ook gewerkt aan een nieuw pictogram van de prullenbak (zoals te zien is bij het app-overzicht bijvoorbeeld) en bij app-info zijn de lijntjes weggehaald, zodat deze er strakker uitziet. Grote aanpassingen zijn er verder niet doorgevoerd, maar wel een gigantische hoeveelheid verbeteringen. De lijst met bugfixes hebben we voor de volledigheid hieronder voor je neergezet.