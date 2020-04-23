Fortnite nu ook te downloaden uit de Google Play Store

Het populaire spel Fortnite is door de ontwikkelaar nu ook in de Google Play Store geplaatst. Tot nu toe was de app enkel via de eigen website te downloaden.

Ondanks dat Fortnite enorm populair is, moest je wel even wat moeite doen om de Android-app van de game te downloaden. Het spel kon namelijk tot nu toe alleen via de website van de ontwikkelaar gedownload worden. Nu is Fortnite voor Android ook te downloaden uit de Google Play Store, waardoor je minder stappen hoeft te doorlopen om de game te kunnen installeren.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

De reden dat Epic Games, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, de game niet direct heeft uitgebracht in de Google Play Store heeft te maken met commissies. Volgens hen houdt Google 30 procent van de inkomsten in, en daar is de ontwikkelaar het niet mee eens.

In een reactie laat de ontwikkelaar het volgende weten over het verschijnen van Fortnite in de Google Play Store;

After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization:

Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.

Because of this, we’ve launched Fortnite for Android on the Google Play Store. We’ll continue to operate the Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play, too.

We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field.