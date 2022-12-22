Google Play systeemupdate december 2022: dit is er nieuw

Google heeft een nieuwe Google Play systeemupdate uitgegeven voor Android. De nieuwe versie van december brengt een reeks verbeteringen en optimalisaties. We zien ook een aantal verbeteringen terug voor de Google Play Store.

Google Play update december

Een nieuwe versie van de Google Play systeemupdate is vrijgegeven. Iedere maand wordt er door Google een Play systeemupdate vrijgegeven, waarmee verschillende zaken in Android worden verbeterd. Vorige maand werd er zelfs nog een tweede Play update tegenaan gegooid. De Google Play systeemupdate is een ander soort update dan beveiligingsupdates en Android-updates. Google rolt namelijk deze Play-update zelf uit naar de verschillende devices. Het is echter niet zo dat deze gelijk gedownload kan worden, dit gebeurt geleidelijk. Je kunt dit handmatig controleren via de volgende stappen; Instellingen > informatie over de telefoon > softwaregegevens / Android-versie > Google Play systeemupdate.

We zien dat met de update van december de nodige zaken worden aangepakt. Zo zijn er verschuillende verbeteringen voor de Google Play Store, heeft Google een kritieke fix voor zaken die te maken hebben met accountbeheer, beveiliging en stabiliteit en zien we ook dat er verbeteringen zijn voor de connectiviteit zoals het gebruik van Dichtbij Delen of casting. De gehele changelog van de nieuwe versie hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security, Stability and Updatability related services.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Update Cast related settings.

[Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby share.

[Phone] Inform the user when casting to a Tablet device needing user interaction.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

[Phone] You can now view the installation progress of multiple apps and games as you navigate through Google Play.

[Phone] Automatically archive apps when you need more storage space while preserving your data.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Find My Device now supports encrypted last-known-location reports for Android devices, using a new privacy centric framework.

Support

[Phone] New feature enabling users to enter feedback description using voice input. Voice input will be enabled and transcribed only when users shows explicit intent to enter voice by clicking on the input button.

Wallet

[Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US state(s) to digitize their state ID/driver’s license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private and secure presentation.

[Phone] With Wallet, you can now manage payment cards on your Fitbit device.

[Phone] An internal feature that allows checking the quality of ID images during customer identity verification for Google products.

[Phone] Enable Digital Car Key (DCK) feature on Xiaomi.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity, Location & Context, Maps, and Utilities related developer services in their apps.

System Management