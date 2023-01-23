Google Play systeemupdate januari 2023: dit is er nieuw

Iedere maand wordt door Google een nieuwe beveiligingsupdate uitgerold voor Android. Dat is echter niet de enige update die verspreid wordt. Ook de Google Play systeemupdate wordt maandelijks nieuw uitgerold. Nu weten we de informatie over deze update van januari.

Google Play update januari

We zijn aangekomen bij de eerste Google Play update van 2023; de update van januari. Google geeft maandelijks een nieuwe Google Play systeemupdate uit. Hiermee worden verschillende zaken in Android aangepakt en verbeterd. Het gaat hier dan bijvoorbeeld om zaken die in verbinding staan met de Google-apps of een Android-breed ‘probleem’. In de Google Play systeemupdate van januari 2023 zien we verschillende fixes, waaronder een kritieke fix die betrekking heeft op bugfixes in accountbeheer, beveiliging en privacy. Ook is er een verbetering voor Google Play Games en zijn er optimalisaties voor de Google Play Store.

Samen met de update die Google uitrolt, wordt ook een changelog vrijgegeven. Daarin staat precies welke verbeteringen er door Google zijn doorgevoerd. Doordat Google deze updates zelf vrijgeeft voor de Android-apparaten, ben je niet afhankelijk van de fabrikant van je toestel. Wel kan het zeker nog enige tijd duren totdat de update ook echt beschikbaar is voor je tablet of smartphone. Je kunt dit handmatig controleren via de volgende stappen; Instellingen > informatie over de telefoon > softwaregegevens / Android-versie > Google Play systeemupdate.

Changelog

Critical Fixes

[Phone, Wear OS] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security & Privacy, System Management & Diagnostics, and Utilities related services.[1][3][5]

Games

[Phone, PC] Expanding the range of users and use cases supported by the Play Games profile.[2]

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Password manager helps you save different passwords to your Google account and lets you use them across various websites and devices. With the new change, you will be able to add notes to your existing and new passwords.[5]

Wallet

[Phone] Visual and infrastructure updates to Wallet mobile web experience.[4]

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity, and Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps. [2][4]

[Phone] Update the platform QR scanner with the ability to select an existing photo and add support for handling Matter and UPI codes from OEM cameras.[4]

System Management

[Phone] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Device Connectivity, Device Performance, Network Usage, Privacy, Security, Stability, and Usability.[1][2]

[1] Available through Google Play system update for January

[2] Available through Google Play services v01.23 updated on 01/18/2023

[3] Available through Google Play Store v33.5 updated on 01/18/2023

[4] Available through Google Play services v02.23 updated on 01/18/2023