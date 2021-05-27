Nieuwe mei-update staat klaar voor OnePlus 7- en 7T-serie

OnePlus heeft voor de toestellen uit de 7- en 7T-serie een nieuwe update klaargezet. Het gaat om een nieuwe beveiligingsupdate die vanaf nu voor de toestellen binnengehaald kan worden. Daarbovenop heeft OnePlus nog een groot aantal bugfixes toegevoegd.
Mei-update voor OnePlus 7/7T
De vier toestellen uit de OnePlus 7- en OnePlus 7T-serie worden vanaf nu bijgewerkt met een nieuwe software-update. Gebruikers van de toestellen krijgen allen dezelfde update; OxygenOS 11.0.1.1. De changelog is bij de vier smartphones gelijk. Dit betekent dat beveiligingsupdate mei 2021 uitgerold wordt voor de smartphone. Verder zien we nog dat OnePlus de gelegenheid aangrijpt voor het uitrollen van verschillende bugfixes voor onder andere het netwerk en de camera.
Changelog
De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.
- System
- Improved the system fluency
- Fixed the occasional issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
- Shelf
- Improved the swiping experience of Shelf
- Gallery
- Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures
- Phone
- Fixed the occasional issue that incoming call interface delays to display
- Fixed the occasionally abnormal display issue when making a call
- Camera
- Fixed the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work
- Fixed the abnormal issue with the camera when zooming in macro mode
- Fixed the abnormal issue with some buttons when taking pictures continuously in Nightscape mode
- Network
- Improved 4G network communication
- Improved the stability of Wi-Fi connection