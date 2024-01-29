Nothing Phone 2 krijgt nieuwe update: Nothing OS 2.5.2

Nothing is lekker bezig met het ontwikkelen van updates. Het is nu tijd voor een volgende update die klaarstaat voor de Nothing Phone 2. De telefoon krijgt een update naar Nothing OS 2.5.2, welke verschillende verbeteringen brengt.

Nothing OS 2.5.2 voor Phone 2

De Nothing Phone 2 krijgt een nieuwe update aangeboden. De fabrikant is begonnen met het gefaseerd uitrollen van de Nothing OS 2.5.2 update. Deze nieuwe versie brengt een groot aantal verbeteringen, samen met een aantal functies. Deze hebben onder andere betrekking op de Glyph Interface, ofwel de lichtgevende achterkant, een nieuwe tegel in de Quick Settings en een verbeterde belkwaliteit. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen.

In de changelog die Nothing deelt, zien we dat er nog meer aangepakt wordt. De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet. Als je de update kunt downloaden op je Nothing Phone 2, krijg je een seintje op je telefoon.

What’s new

🎵 Get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualisation feature (some of you may have already discovered it).

📶 You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.

Improvements

🔒 Refined visual effects on the lock screen interface.

📱 Optimised the display of icons in the status bar.

🔐 Improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking.

🖼️ Refined transition animations for the Photos widget.

🔊 Improved stability in call and connection quality.

Bug Fixes

🎮 Improved the game dashboard’s FPS to ensure it regularly updates.

🔄 Resolved an issue causing the Glyph switch to automatically turn on in certain scenarios.

🔈 Resolved a case where volume would automatically change during Flip to Glyph.

🌙 Resolved a problem causing Glyph to turn off automatically when not within the Bedtime schedule.

🔕 Resolved music playback so that it does not play during incoming calls in Vibrate Mode.

🔑 Refined functions to ensure that double-tapping the power button can launch the Wallet.

🔋 Resolved a problem that caused battery percentage to not appear in the status bar.

🔊 Fixed stability issues with NFC functionality.