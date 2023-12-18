Nothing Phone 2 krijgt Android 14 met Nothing OS 2.5

Een nieuwe grote update staat klaar voor de Nothing Phone 2, het huidige paradepaardje van de fabrikant. De smartphone wordt vanaf nu bijgewerkt met een update naar Android 14, samen met Nothing OS 2.5.

Android 14 voor Nothing Phone 2

Steeds meer Android-toestellen worden bijgewerkt met de update naar Android 14. De volgende smartphone in dit rijtje is de Nothing Phone 2, het toestel dat we uitgebreid hebben besproken in de Nothing Phone 2 review. Het toestel krijgt de nieuwe versie van Android vanaf nu aangeboden, samen met de nieuwe Nothing OS 2.5 skin. Dit brengt veel nieuwe functies.

We zien verschillende nieuwe functies uit Android 14. Daarbij heeft Nothing gewerkt aan nieuwe widgets, waaronder eentje die kan dienen als stappenteller. Ook is er een vernieuwde mediaspeler en toont een andere nieuwe widget je schermtijd. Je kunt vanaf nu ook een actie koppelen aan de powerbutton, als je deze tweemaal achter elkaar indrukt. Verder zien we verbeteringen voor het instellen van een achtergrond, is een monochroom thema toegevoegd en plaats je nieuwe snelkoppelingen op het vergrendelscherm. Ook zijn er verschillende verbeteringen op verschillende gebieden doorgevoerd.

Voor de Glyph Interface, de lichtgevende achterkant van het toestel, zien we ook de nodige verbeteringen. Deze biedt ondersteuning voor de Google Agenda, een timer en meer. De complete changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Changelog

Customization

✨ Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

🌌 New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

🔮 New Glass wallpaper effect: Add a Glass filter to give your favourite wallpaper a unique appearance.

🎨 Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

⚪ Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.



Glyph Interface

📅 Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown on the Glyph Interface.

⏲️ Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration.

🔓 You can now access Glyph Timer directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device.

🚀 Added an option to open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding to accommodate for the Quick Settings widget.

💫 Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

🔄 Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.



Gesture

💡Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.

🤖 More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

📸 Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

✏️ New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.



More improvements

🌥️ Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

⬅️ Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

🔔 Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

⚙️ Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.

📷 Improved the stability of the camera.

👾 Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.



New Widgets

🚶 Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

🎵 Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on the move.

⏳ Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.

Uitrol

De update voor de Nothing Phone 2 wordt gefaseerd uitgerold. Het kan hierdoor zijn dat het even duurt totdat iedere gebruiker de update binnen ziet komen. Kun je hem downloaden, dan krijg je hiervan een melding op je smartphone. Je kunt ook handmatig controleren op updates via het menu met instellingen.