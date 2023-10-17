Nothing Phone 2 krijgt eerste preview van Android 14 met Nothing OS 2.5

Nothing OS 2.5 is vrijgegeven door fabrikant Nothing. Voor de Nothing Phone 2 is het bètaprogramma gestart, waarbij gebruikers kennis kunnen maken met Android 14.

Nothing OS 2.5

Een nieuwe versie van de eigen skin van Nothing is vrijgegeven. De nieuwe Nothing OS 2.5 versie is gebaseerd op Android 14 en werd eerder al aangekondigd. De fabrikant brengt de nieuwe versie als eerst uit als testversie voor de Nothing Phone 2. Gebruikers kunnen zich aanmelden voor het bètaprogramma.

Foto via Twitter

De nieuwe versie kenmerkt zich door verschillende functies en verbeteringen. Natuurlijk zijn er de nieuwe functies in Android 14. Maar de eigen skin is nu ook flink verbeterd, zo belooft Nothing. Onder andere is er een nieuwe foto-widget die je kunt gebruiken op het startscherm en het vergrendelscherm. Er is een nieuwe screenshot-editor en er zijn vele andere verbeteringen.

De nieuwe functies en verbeteringen die Nothing OS 2.5 met zich meebrengt, vind je in onderstaande changelog.

Nothing OS:

Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customise the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favourite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Android 14:

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

New back gesture while interacting with apps

Updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.

More Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Added regional settings so you can customise your unit and number preferences