OnePlus 7 (Pro), 7T (Pro) en Nord CE krijgen definitief Android 12: eerste bèta verschenen

OnePlus zal Android 12 beschikbaar gaan stellen voor de OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro en de Nord CE. Dit wordt duidelijk uit de nieuwste bèta die voor de smartphones nu is verschenen. De 7-serie van OnePlus werd ruim drie jaar geleden uitgebracht door het merk.

OnePlus 7-serie krijgt Android 12

Voor de vier smartphones uit de OnePlus 7(T)-serie is er goed nieuws te melden. De toestellen die in 2019 uitgebracht werden, krijgen alle vier de update naar Android 12. De fabrikant is inmiddels begonnen met het verspreiden van de testversie van de update, dus een definitieve update is er op dit moment nog niet. Op termijn moet de Android 12 update beschikbaar komen voor de OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T en de OnePlus 7T Pro. Degenen die nu in de bètasoftware van OxygenOS draaien, krijgen de test-update naar Android 12 vanaf nu uitgerold.

OnePlus Nord CE

De OnePlus Nord CE krijgt eveneens vanaf nu de update als bèta aangeboden. OnePlus zal de feedback gebruiken voor het verbeteren van de definitieve versie. Het is niet bekend wanneer de stabiele update naar Android 12 beschikbaar komt voor de vijf toestellen.

Er zijn een aantal bekende issues met de bèta; die heeft OnePlus hieronder op een rijtje gezet;

Unable to set photos taken by camera as wallpaper. Unable to wake screen by tapping screen. May have lagging and silent issues after reboot. Unexpected clock widget will be shown on the phone. Clock on AOD cannot be disabled. After downgrading to OxygenOS 11 version, reset data may fail. After upgrading to OxygenOS 12, the clock might become smaller when screen resolution has changed.

Changelog

De changelog van de update voor de 7-serie hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Android 12 brengt zelf al een hoop nieuwe functies.

System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Accessibility Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar



