OnePlus: deze nieuwe features komen naar de camera-app

OnePlus zal de camera-app op haar toestellen voorzien van een aantal nieuwe functies. Dit is de uitkomst van een bijeenkomst met de OnePlus community. Dit zijn de verbeteringen die we zullen gaan zien.

OnePlus: meer opties in camera

De camera-app van OnePlus zal uitgebreid worden met meerdere nieuwe features. Dit heeft OnePlus laten weten naar aanleiding van een bijeenkomst genaamd ‘Open Ears’ in New York. Eerder werd een vergelijkbare overeenkomst al gehouden in Amsterdam.

De eerste prioriteit is om de belichting, kleur en witbalans consistent te maken tussen de drie verschillende camera’s. Deze wijkt bij de huidige nog weleens af en dat zie je als je schakelt tussen de hoofdcamera, groothoek- en telelens. OnePlus wil ook de weergave van de huidskleur verbeteren met de komende software-update en de sluitertoets moet plaatjes sneller vastleggen.

Er komen echter nog meer verbeteringen aan, al zal niet iedere functie direct beschikbaar komen. Sommige features vragen wat meer tijd. Het moet in de toekomst mogelijk worden om langere 4K-filmpjes te maken. Nu zijn deze vanwege de ontwikkeling van de temperatuur van de telefoon gelimiteerd in de duur. OnePlus geeft verder aan dat het werkt aan een betere balans tussen scherpte en ruis, vloeiendere foto’s die aan elkaar geplakt worden (pannen) en meer videobewerkings-opties.

De functies die OnePlus in overweging neemt hebben we hieronder voor je op een rij gezet;

Exposure / color / white balance shift and consistency across all cameras

Tuning all the cameras to have the identical exposure, white balance is our first priority and main goal.

Tuning all the cameras to have the identical exposure, white balance is our first priority and main goal. Auto focus consistency

We weren’t be able to reproduce the issue reported by the OEF attendees in our lab, but an upgrade both on hardware and software for auto focus will come in 2020.

We weren’t be able to reproduce the issue reported by the OEF attendees in our lab, but an upgrade both on hardware and software for auto focus will come in 2020. Skin tone consistency

Skin tone improvement is one of our top priorities. It will improve via future system updates.

Skin tone improvement is one of our top priorities. It will improve via future system updates. Sharpness: Sharpness needs improvement across all scenarios

We are trying to find the new balance between sharpness and noise.

Sharpness needs improvement across all scenarios We are trying to find the new balance between sharpness and noise. Super stabilization: Support for 4K recording; Reducing noise and improving low light quality.

There are hardware limitations, but 4K super stabilization will be supported in some of our future devices.

Support for 4K recording; Reducing noise and improving low light quality. There are hardware limitations, but 4K super stabilization will be supported in some of our future devices. Dynamic range: Subject is lit but background is too dark

We have been working on video HDR, which will solve these dynamic range problems.

Subject is lit but background is too dark We have been working on video HDR, which will solve these dynamic range problems. Light flickering

We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this, and we are working on de-flickering solutions to reduce this issue.

We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this, and we are working on de-flickering solutions to reduce this issue. Panning shots are not smooth: Improve panning shots stabilization and smoothness

So far, we weren’t be able to reproduce this issue in our lab, but smoothness and video are part of our key improvement points for 2020.

Improve panning shots stabilization and smoothness So far, we weren’t be able to reproduce this issue in our lab, but smoothness and video are part of our key improvement points for 2020. Faster camera

Again, this is one of our main goals in 2020. Faster shutter requires updates from system, application, as well as the animation. It will constantly be improved via future updates.

Again, this is one of our main goals in 2020. Faster shutter requires updates from system, application, as well as the animation. It will constantly be improved via future updates. Lens feature-parity: 1080P and 4K should be supported in all three lenses, allowing to switch between lenses while recording

This is due to a hardware limitation in current devices, but we’re exploring ways to make it possible for future devices.

1080P and 4K should be supported in all three lenses, allowing to switch between lenses while recording This is due to a hardware limitation in current devices, but we’re exploring ways to make it possible for future devices. Limited 4K record length

Having considered overall performance and temperature, we will not change current limit, but will keep working on optimizing this in the future.

Having considered overall performance and temperature, we will not change current limit, but will keep working on optimizing this in the future. Single handed use: Difficult to reach the top bar for features; Single hand zooming

This is very important feedback for us, and we’ve already been discussing solutions with the design team.

Difficult to reach the top bar for features; Single hand zooming This is very important feedback for us, and we’ve already been discussing solutions with the design team. Video editing

We plan on completely updating our Gallery app’s video tools, so many of the features requested during the OEF will be supported. For color grading or LUT options, we will have news soon.

We plan on completely updating our Gallery app’s video tools, so many of the features requested during the OEF will be supported. For color grading or LUT options, we will have news soon. Pro video mode

Pro video mode will be put into backlog, since our high priority is improving default video quality and use experience across the board.

Pro video mode will be put into backlog, since our high priority is improving default video quality and use experience across the board. Depth of field for tele camera recording (optical)

We have already been researching and working on this feature, and the current quality has not reached our standard to release.

We have already been researching and working on this feature, and the current quality has not reached our standard to release. Zoom-in time-lapse

We have some similar ideas for time-lapse as well, they are already in future product plan.

We have some similar ideas for time-lapse as well, they are already in future product plan. Reverse recording video

Less frequent user scenario, so we’ve put into backlog. Our main focus in video is basic quality and user experience for all users.

Less frequent user scenario, so we’ve put into backlog. Our main focus in video is basic quality and user experience for all users. Night mode for night video

This is something we believe to be very interesting, we have already been researching and working on it.

This is something we believe to be very interesting, we have already been researching and working on it. AR emoji and stickers recording

We still haven’t found a killer scenario for AR in video. There are some third-party apps that already offer interesting sticker features, so this isn’t a big priority for now.

We still haven’t found a killer scenario for AR in video. There are some third-party apps that already offer interesting sticker features, so this isn’t a big priority for now. Social media mode: Directly to twitter, crop ratio for Instagram, etc.

We believe the image quality in third-party apps is of high importance and has a higher priority. We have been working on this, these features are planned after image quality improvement.

Directly to twitter, crop ratio for Instagram, etc. We believe the image quality in third-party apps is of high importance and has a higher priority. We have been working on this, these features are planned after image quality improvement. Light painting mode

We decide not to follow on light painting effect due to a narrow user scenario.

We decide not to follow on light painting effect due to a narrow user scenario. 2 cameras recording at the same time: Wide and ultra-wide; rear and front

This is already supported by current platform and cameras, but we are looking for user scene to fully take advantage of this feature.

In de toekomst moeten de nieuwe functies beschikbaar komen in de camera-app. Dat zal gebeuren middels een software-update. Onbekend is wanneer deze uitgebracht wordt en voor welke smartphones dit gaat gebeuren.

