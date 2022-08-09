OnePlus Nord CE en Nord CE 2 5G krijgen Android 12 met OxygenOS 12

De OnePlus Nord CE en Nord CE 2 5G krijgen een grote update aangereikt. De fabrikant is gestart met het verspreiden van de update naar Android 12, samen met OxygenOS 12. De update brengt een reeks nieuwe functies en mogelijkheden naar de toestellen.

OnePlus Nord CE en CE 2: Android 12

In de Nord-serie is er een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de OnePlus Nord CE en de OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. De laatstgenoemde telefoon hebben we eerder al op DroidApp besproken in de OnePlus Nord CE 2 review. Voor beide toestellen is de uitrol van de update inmiddels begonnen, maar het kan even duren totdat deze voor iedere gebruiker beschikbaar is. Zo is de uitrol gestart in India.

OnePlus Nord CE

Hieronder hebben we de changelog geplaatst van de update voor de Nord CE;

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Dark Mode Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment



OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Voor de OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G wordt de update zoals gezegd ook uitgerold. Veel van de changelog komt hierbij overeen, al zien we wat extra’s. Hieronder vind je de vernieuwingen die de update voor dat toestel meebrengt.

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Dark mode

Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

ewly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment