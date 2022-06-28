OnePlus Nord ontvangt update naar Android 12

OnePlus heeft onder andere in Nederland een update klaargezet voor de OnePlus Nord. De smartphone uit het middensegment krijgt eindelijk de langverwachte update naar Android 12, samen met OxygenOS 12.

Android 12 voor OnePlus Nord

De OnePlus Nord is alweer twee jaar op de markt. Het was het eerste model uit de Nord-serie, welke nu is uitgebreid met meerdere producten, zoals de CE-modellen en zelfs de OnePlus Buds. De eerste smartphone uit de generatie, de OnePlus Nord, krijgt nu eindelijk de langverwachte update naar Android 12. De update liet lang op zich wachten, maar dankzij de update krijg je wel een reeks nieuwe functies tot je beschikking. De smartphone kwam op de markt met Android 10.

Samen met Android 12 krijgen gebruikers ook de OxygenOS 12 skin. Deze skin zal even wennen zijn in vergelijking met vorige versies, het zit allemaal net wat anders in elkaar. Tevens brengt de update de beveiligingsupdate van mei 2022. De changelog van de update met alle nieuwe functies hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Changelog

System [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers [Fixed] the issue that sound plays abnormally [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start “OK Google” with voice [Fixed] the issue that Safe Mode popup displayed abnormally in certain scenarios [Fixed] the issue that Camera displayed abnormally and crashed [Fixed] the issue that the charging icon displayed abnormally [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Dark mode [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance [Added] WorkLife Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time

