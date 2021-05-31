OnePlus Nord krijgt OxygenOS 11.1.1.3: dit is er nieuw

Er wordt een nieuwe update verspreid naar de OnePlus Nord. De smartphone krijgt OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 en is de eerste update voor het toestel nadat in maart Android 11 verscheen voor de Nord.

OnePlus Nord krijgt update

Voor de OnePlus Nord is de fabrikant begonnen met het verspreiden van OxygenOS 11.1.1.3. In de afgelopen tijd hebben verschillende modellen van OnePlus een update mogen ontvangen, en de OnePlus Nord is dus de volgende in het rijtje.

Allereerst brengt de update de beveiligingsupdate van mei 2021. Echter zou OnePlus, OnePlus niet zijn als er nog meer meekomt met de update. We hebben de changelog van de update hieronder voor je neergezet.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage



OnePlus rolt updates gefaseerd uit. Hierdoor kan het even duren totdat iedere gebruiker van de OnePlus Nord de nieuwe update binnen ziet komen op zijn of haar toestel.