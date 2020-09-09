OnePlus geeft OxygenOS 11 vrij als Open Beta voor 8-serie: dit is er nieuw

Gisteren schreven we op DroidApp over de nieuwste Android-versie die vanaf nu uitgerold wordt. Nu heeft OnePlus een Open Beta vrijgegeven waarmee iedereen met een OnePlus 8 of 8 Pro aan de slag kan, samen met al het nieuws in OxygenOS 11.

OxygenOS 11

In de afgelopen tijd heeft OnePlus het nieuwe Android 11 getest middels verschillende beta-versies. Deze moet als eerst beschikbaar komen op de OnePlus 8 en de OnePlus 8 Pro. De smartphonefabrikant levert daarbij ook direct de nieuwe OxygenOS 11 skin, een nieuwe versie die in verschillende opzichten is verbeterd.

We zien een nieuw design waarin de aspecten van Android 11 zijn verwerkt. Een erg fijne toevoeging is de mogelijkheid om het donkere thema direct vanuit de snelle instellingen te activeren. Daarbij zien we dat OnePlus wat dingen in de interface geleend heeft van de Samsung One UI. OnePlus heeft echter nog meer verbeteringen klaargezet.

OnePlus brengt nu de Open Beta 1 uit voor de OnePlus 8 en de OnePlus 8 Pro. Degenen die de gok willen wagen, kunnen hiermee zelf aan de slag. Dit kan via deze link van OnePlus. De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Changelog

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Brand new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now

Optimized the brightness bar display in status bar, enabling you to quickly adjust it by pulling down quick settings.

Game space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, WeChat, QQ and Screen Recorder at one place (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch preventionfeature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Ambient display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule / All day option included. Path: Settings – Display – Ambient Display.

Added 10 new clock styles. Path: Settings – Customization – Clock Style

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. ( To set: Settings>Customization>Clock Style)

Dark mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range.

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, Zen space1,Zen space2), and more timing options.

Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

