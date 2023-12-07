Pixel Feature Drop december 2023: dit is er nieuw

Een nieuwe grote update is aangekondigd voor de Pixel-devices. We vinden de nieuwe functies terug in de Pixel Feature Drop van december 2023. Welke nieuwe functies komen naar je smartphone of smartwatch?

Pixel Feature Drop van december

Een nieuwe grote update is aangekondigd voor de Pixel-modellen. Het gaat hierbij niet alleen om de smartphones uit de Pixel-reeks, maar ook de smartwatch van Google; de Pixel Watch en Pixel Watch 2. We zien voor de Pixel 8-toestellen verschillende handige functies; zoals de Video Boost. Deze functie verbetert video’s in de cloud. Ook de Night Sight functie en nachtvideomodus is verbeterd met de update.

De nieuwe reparatiemodus is bedoeld voor als je toestel ter reparatie aangeboden wordt. Een reparateur kan dan met je toestel aan de slag, zonder dat deze toegang heeft tot alle gegevens. Samsung biedt deze modus al langer aan.

De Pixel Feature Drop van december brengt echter nog meer. De functies hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. De update komt beschikbaar voor de Pixel 5a en nieuwer.

Pixel 8 Pro

Summarize in the Voice Recorder app with Gemini Nano

Smart Reply in Gboard with Gemini Nano

Video Boost with Night sight video mode

Overige nieuwe functies

Night Sight in Time Lapse (8 and 8 Pro)

Improved Portrait Lighting (Pixel 6 and newer)

Google Photos’ Unblur tool now better sharpens images of dogs and cats. (Pixel 6 and later)

Dual Screen Preview feature in Pixel Camera on Pixel Fold

Webcam mode via USB connection (Pixel 6 and newer)

The camera’s Clean feature can help remove smudges, streaks, and creases from scanned documents. (Pixel 6 and later)

Google Password Manager can now identify which of your accounts support passkeys and help you add them with just a few taps.

Repair Mode (Pixel 6 and newer)

Unlock with Wear OS Watches

Weather in the Clock app

Contextual replies in Call Screen (Pixel 6 and newer)

Spatial audio for Pixel Tablet

Clear Calling for Pixel Tablet

Recorder app now transcribes in 28 new languages

Pixel’s Direct My Call and Hold for Me are expanding to business numbers without a toll-free prefix.18 Both features are also now available in the UK (Pixel 6 and newer)

Pixel Watch (2)

Call Screen is now available on Pixel Watch (both gens).

Watch Unlock (https://t.me/MishaalAndroidNews/835) is now available as well for both gens.

First-gen Pixel Watch now supports syncing DND and bedtime mode with your Pixel phone.

First-gen Pixel Watch is getting new watch faces (Adventure and Analog Arcs) and updated complication styles (arcs and redesigned bulbs).

