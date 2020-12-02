Spotify deelt jaaroverzicht 2020: dit was het populairst in Nederland

We schreven vanmorgen al over Spotify Wrapped 2020, waarbij je je eigen muziekoverzicht kon zien, nu heeft de muziekdienst nog een jaaroverzicht gepubliceerd. In dit nieuwe overzicht krijgen we t te zien welke muziek het meest populair was in de wereld, en in Nederland.

Spotify Jaaroverzicht 2020

Je eigen Spotify jaaroverzicht met je eigen meest beluisterde tracks kun je terugvinden in Wrapped 2020. Echter heeft de muziekdienst ook weer haar jaarlijkse eigen jaaroverzicht gedeeld. Hierin staan de meest populaire artiesten en nummers over het afgelopen jaar. Waar hebben we massaal naar geluisterd in 2020?

Wereldwijd

De meest gestreamde artiest van dit jaar is Bad Bunny, gevolgd door Drake en J Balvin. Ook Billie Eilish doet het goed. Op nummer 1 van meest beluisterde nummer staat Blinding Lights van The Weeknd. De top 3 podcasts zijn ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, ‘TED Talks Daily’ en ‘The Daily’. De meest geliefde afspeellijsten waren ‘Confidence Boost’, ‘Your Favorite Coffeehouse’, ‘Songs to Sing in the Shower’ en ‘Just Smile’. Het zijn volgens Spotify playlists die ons er doorheen hebben geholpen dit jaar. Het decennium waar we het meest aan terug hebben gedacht dit jaar waren de jaren 1980. Verder kijkt de muziekdienst naar tracks die samengingen met de Black Lives Matter-beweging.

Nederland

Snelle is de meest gestreamde artiest in Nederland. Gevolgd door Boef, Frenna, Lil’ Kleine en Josylvio. Het meest gestreamde nummer in Nederland was ook van The Weeknd – Blinding Lights.

Jaaroverzicht

Spotify heeft een lijst gedeeld met alle populairste tracks, artiesten en podcasts. Die hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Top 50 meest gestreamde artiesten van 2020 op Spotify in Nederland