Spotify deelt jaaroverzicht 2020: dit was het populairst in Nederland

We schreven vanmorgen al over Spotify Wrapped 2020, waarbij je je eigen muziekoverzicht kon zien, nu heeft de muziekdienst nog een jaaroverzicht gepubliceerd. In dit nieuwe overzicht krijgen we t te zien welke muziek het meest populair was in de wereld, en in Nederland.
Spotify Jaaroverzicht 2020
Je eigen Spotify jaaroverzicht met je eigen meest beluisterde tracks kun je terugvinden in Wrapped 2020. Echter heeft de muziekdienst ook weer haar jaarlijkse eigen jaaroverzicht gedeeld. Hierin staan de meest populaire artiesten en nummers over het afgelopen jaar. Waar hebben we massaal naar geluisterd in 2020?
Wereldwijd
De meest gestreamde artiest van dit jaar is Bad Bunny, gevolgd door Drake en J Balvin. Ook Billie Eilish doet het goed. Op nummer 1 van meest beluisterde nummer staat Blinding Lights van The Weeknd. De top 3 podcasts zijn ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, ‘TED Talks Daily’ en ‘The Daily’. De meest geliefde afspeellijsten waren ‘Confidence Boost’, ‘Your Favorite Coffeehouse’, ‘Songs to Sing in the Shower’ en ‘Just Smile’. Het zijn volgens Spotify playlists die ons er doorheen hebben geholpen dit jaar. Het decennium waar we het meest aan terug hebben gedacht dit jaar waren de jaren 1980. Verder kijkt de muziekdienst naar tracks die samengingen met de Black Lives Matter-beweging.
Nederland
Snelle is de meest gestreamde artiest in Nederland. Gevolgd door Boef, Frenna, Lil’ Kleine en Josylvio. Het meest gestreamde nummer in Nederland was ook van The Weeknd – Blinding Lights.
Jaaroverzicht
Spotify heeft een lijst gedeeld met alle populairste tracks, artiesten en podcasts. Die hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Top 50 meest gestreamde artiesten van 2020 op Spotify in Nederland
- Snelle
- Boef
- Frenna
- Lil Kleine
- Josylvio
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
- Drake
- Kevin
- Juice WRLD
- Lijpe
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- Billie Eilish
- Sevn Alias
- Jonna Fraser
- Ed Sheeran
- Davina Michelle
- Ariana Grande
- Dopebwoy
- Bizzey
- Eminem
- Suzan & Freek
- Marco Borsato
- Kygo
- Post Malone
- Tabitha
- Maan
- André Hazes
- Khalid
- Tino Martin
- Travis Scott
- Ronnie Flex
- Bryan Mg
- Broederliefde
- Chivv
- Henkie T
- Emma Heesters
- J Balvin
- Ashafar
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Coldplay
- Kriss Kross Amsterdam
- Rolf Sanchez
- Bilal Wahib
- Ava Max
- Martin Garrix
- David Guetta
- Racoon
Top 50 meest gestreamde nummers van 2020 op Spotify in Nederland
- The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
- Imanbek, SAINt JHN – ‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’
- Snelle – ‘Smoorverliefd’
- Emma Heesters, Rolf Sanchez – ‘Pa Olvidarte (Beste Zangers Seizoen 2019)’
- DaBaby, Roddy Ricch – ‘ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)’
- Frenna, Yxng Le – ‘Wat Is Je Naam’
- Tones And I – ‘Dance Monkey’
- Lewis Capaldi – ‘Before You Go’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
- A7S, Topic – ‘Breaking Me’
- Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’
- Bilal Wahib – ‘Tigers’
- Racoon – ‘Het Is Al Laat Toch’
- Boef, Numidia – ‘Tout Est Bon’
- Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685 – ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’
- Davina Michelle, Snelle – ‘17 Miljoen Mensen – Live @538 in Ahoy’
- Dopebwoy, Jonna Fraser – ‘Vakantie (with Jonna Fraser)’
- Joel Corry, MNEK – ‘Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)’
- Justin Bieber, Quavo – ‘Intentions (feat. Quavo)’
- Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
- Emma Heesters, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Tino Martin – ‘Loop Niet Weg’
- 24kGoldn, iann dior – ‘Mood (feat. iann dior)’
- Danny Vera – ‘Roller Coaster’
- Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna – ‘MAMACITA’
- Regard – ‘Ride It’
- Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
- Maan – ‘Ze Huilt Maar Ze Lacht’
- Bilal Wahib, Bizzey – ‘Video Vixen’
- Rolf Sanchez – ‘Más Más Más’
- Alida, Robin Schulz – ‘In Your Eyes (feat. Alida)’
- Maroon 5 – ‘Memories’
- BENEE, Gus Dapperton – ‘Supalonely’
- Lil Kleine – ‘Jongen Van De Straat’
- Dominic Fike – ’3 Nights’
- Trevor Daniel – ‘Falling’
- Conkarah, DJ Fle, Shaggy – ‘Banana (feat. Shaggy) – DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix’
- Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’
- Emilee, Surf Mesa – ‘ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)’
- Ava Max – ‘Kings & Queens’
- Powfu, beabadoobee – ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’
- Alan Walker, Ava Max – ‘Alone, Pt. II’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Break My Heart’
- Kevin, Yade Lauren – ‘Als Ik Je Niet Zie’
- Snelle – ‘Kleur’
- Arizona Zervas – ‘ROXANNE’
- JP Saxe, Julia Michaels – ‘If the World Was Ending – feat. Julia Michaels’
- Post Malone – ‘Circles’
- Tones And I – ‘Never Seen the Rain’
- DTG, S1mba – ‘Rover (feat. DTG)’
- Armin van Buuren, Davina Michelle, Marco Borsato – ‘Hoe Het Danst’
Top 25 meest beluisterde albums van 2020 op Spotify in Nederland
1. The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
2. Boef – ‘Allemaal Een Droom’
3. Lil Kleine – ‘Jongen Van De Straat’
4. Frenna – ‘’t album onderweg naar ‘Het Album’
5. Pop Smoke – ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’
6. Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
7. André Hazes – ‘Hazes 100’
8. Snelle – ‘Vierentwintig’
9. Kevin – ‘Animal Stories’
10. Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’
11. Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
12. Justin Bieber – ‘Changes’
13. Maan – ‘Onverstaanbaar’
14. Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
15. Billie Eilish – ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’
16. Juice WRLD – ‘Legends Never Die’
17. Suzan & Freek – ‘Gedeeld Door Ons’
18. Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’
19. Ed Sheeran – ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’
20. Frenna – ‘Francis’
21. Ed Sheeran – ‘+’
22. DaBaby – ‘BLAME IT ON BABY’
23. Various Artists – ‘Beste Zangers Seizoen 12 (Aflevering 8 – Duetten)’
24. Josylvio – ‘Gimma’
25. Camila Cabello – ‘Romance’
Top 25 meest beluisterde podcasts van 2020 op Spotify in Nederland
1. ‘Man man man, de podcast’
2. ‘Zelfpodcast’
3. ‘De Universiteit van Nederland Podcast’
4. ‘EFFE RELATIVEREN de podcast’
5. ‘NRC Vandaag’
6. ‘Daders’
7. ‘Leef Je Mooiste Leven Podcast’
8. ‘Echt Gebeurd’
9. ‘Mand’
10. ‘BOOS De Podcast’
11. ‘De Jortcast’
12. ‘Leven Zonder Stress’
13. ‘TED Talks Daily’
14. ‘Recht voor je Raap’
15. ‘De Correspondent’
16. ‘De Wie is de Mol? Podcast’
17. ‘Monica’s Podcast’
18. ‘KNOLCAST’
19. ‘30 MINUTEN RAUW door Ruud de Wild’
20. ‘Omdenken Podcast’
21. ‘Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories’
22. ‘De Psychologie van Succes Podcast’
23. ‘Datevermaak’
24. ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’
25. ‘Dik Voormekaar Show’
Top 5 meest gestreamde artiesten wereldwijd van 2020 op Spotify
1. Bad Bunny
2. Drake
3. J Balvin
4. Juice WRLD
5. The Weeknd
Top 5 meest gestreamde vrouwelijke artiesten wereldwijd van 2020 op Spotify
1. Billie Eilish
2. Taylor Swift
3. Ariana Grande
4. Dua Lipa
5. Halsey
Top 5 meest gestreamde albums wereldwijd van 2020 op Spotify
1. Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’
2. The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
3. Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
4. Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
5. Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
Top 5 meest gestreamde nummers wereldwijd van 2020 op Spotify
1. The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
2. Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’
3. Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
4. Imanbek and SAINt JHN – ‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’
5. Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
Top 5 meest beluisterde podcasts van 2020 op Spotify
1. ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’
2. ‘TED Talks Daily’
3. ‘The Daily’
4. ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’
5. ‘Call Her Daddy’
Top 5 meest beluisterde podcast genre van 2020 op Spotify
1. Society & Culture
2. Comedy
3. Lifestyle & Health
4. Arts & Entertainment
5. Education