Android 14 Beta 5.2 verschenen: dit is er nieuw

Een nieuwe bèta-update staat klaar voor Android 14. We verwachten binnenkort de definitieve versie van de nieuwe Android-versie en de nieuwe update brengt nog een aantal verbeteringen. Wat heeft Android 14 Beta 5.2 te bieden?

Android 14 Beta 5.2

Een nieuwe testversie van Android 14 is uitgebracht. Ook al was de vijfde bèta aanvankelijk de laatste testversie, toch verschijnen er nog nieuwe versies er achteraan. Het gaat deze keer om Android 14 Beta 5.2, wat relatief een kleine update is. Deze brengt verschillende verbeteringen voor de Pixel Fold en Pixel Tablet modellen. Het gaat om een update die circa 7MB groot is en dus slechts enkele bugfixes aanpakt. Kijkend naar de changelog zien we de volgende verbeteringen;

Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.

Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.

De update wordt vanaf nu aangeboden in het bètaprogramma van Android 14. Als je de update kunt binnenhalen, krijg je hier een melding van op je smartphone of tablet.

Ben je benieuwd wanneer jouw smartphone bijgewerkt wordt naar Android 14, of wil je weten of je telefoon de nieuwe versie kan verwachten? DroidApp heeft het op een rijtje gezet in het Android 14 Update Overzicht.