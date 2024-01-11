Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 uitgebracht: dit is er nieuw

Wederom een nieuwe bètaversie is verschenen van Android 14. Hoewel de definitieve versie al beschikbaar is, staan de ontwikkelingen niet stil. Wat brengt de nieuwe Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3?

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3

Google heeft enige tijd geleden de stabiele versie van Android 14 al beschikbaar gesteld, maar de ontwikkelingen en verbeteringen gaan vrolijk door. Het bedrijf heeft nu Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 uitgebracht. Een tussentijdse update die vooral een groot aantal bugfixes brengt. De verbeteringen die met deze bètaversie meekomen zullen op een later moment geïntegreerd worden in de definitieve versie van Android 14. Waarbij de Pixels de update krijgen in maart, met de nieuwe Feature Drop.

Changelog

De changelog van de update met veranderingen, hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Fixed an issue where SPIR-V sequences of OpShiftLeft followed by OpShiftRight didn’t produce the expected results for ARM Vulkan driver versions 43.0 and 44.0.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused Bluetooth connections to be interrupted for some devices.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash or become unresponsive after restarting.

Fixed issues that in some rare cases caused devices to reboot while in idle mode.

Fixed an issue that caused live wallpapers to stop animating.

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from activating in some cases.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused multi-finger gestures to stop working.

Fixed an issue where the device’s screen didn’t initially turn on when the screen was double-tapped or the power button was pressed.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused higher than usual CPU usage during video playback.

Fixed a system issue that sometimes caused poor audio quality or higher power consumption when making calls.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard was always shown even if the “Swipe up to start search” setting was disabled in system settings.

Fixed an issue where sometimes when a user unlocked the device using their fingerprint, there was no haptic feedback.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes after a user unlocked the device while it was folded, the inner display didn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility.

Ben je deelnemer aan het bètaprogramma, dan krijg je de update automatisch aangeboden.