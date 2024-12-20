Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 uitgebracht met veel nieuwe verbeteringen

Android 15 is nog niet af. Met nieuwe testversies worden verbeteringen doorgevoerd en zien we zo nu en dan ook nieuwe functies. Met de update naar Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 zien we eveneens nieuwe functies en mogelijkheden. Wat brengt de nieuwe update met zich mee?

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2

Android 15 is weliswaar al officieel gepresenteerd; de mogelijkheden en verbeteringen staan niet stil. Google heeft nu Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 uitgebracht. Met de nieuwe versie zien we een reeks aan bugfixes, samen met enkele veranderingen en verbeteringen die Google heeft bedacht voor de nieuwe Android-versie.

Nieuwe functies

Er zijn verschillende kleine verbeteringen en opties te vinden in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2. Zo wordt in het overzicht met verbonden Bluetooth-apparaten om het icoon van het aangesloten apparaat een ring getoond met het accupercentage. Verder is er gekozen voor een Material Design in de QR-code bij het delen van WiFi, dit was eerder de bekende vormgeving voor de QR-code. Google heeft de nieuwe versie verder voorzien van enkele wijzigingen in de animaties.

Foto via 9to5Google

Changelog bugfixes

Resolved developer- and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the “ANGLE preferences” option from being accessed in developer options. (Issue #379196574)

Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting. (Issue #378816128)

Fixed issues that caused a long delay while selecting options to place a call. (Issue #379266329, Issue #378854091)

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Limit to 80%” option in charging optimization settings from being enabled. (Issue #378800194)

Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart. (Issue #378856187, Issue #381894854)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded. (Issue #379387626)

Bluetooth resolved issues

Fixed a bug of inconsistent behavior during switch from ASHA to LE Audio and back, ensuring the audio always pauses when switching.

Fixed a bug that causes L2CAP connection failure with error reason code 3 after a phone reboot due to incorrect security level saving during pairing, leading to a security check failure on Bluetooth reset.

Fixed a bug that allowed LE links to remain unencrypted on reconnection with bonded devices, potentially exposing sensitive data to attackers.

Fixing a bug of Bluetooth HAL crashes or gets stuck when Bluetooth LE audio hardware offload is disabled.

Voor de Pixel 6 en nieuwer is de update beschikbaar in het testprogramma. In februari-maart 2025 wordt de definitieve update verwacht.