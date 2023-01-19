Asus rolt Android 13 uit naar Zenfone 8 en 8 Flip

Twee smartphones van Asus worden geüpdatet naar een nieuwe versie van Android. Dit is het geval voor de Asus Zenfone 8 en de 8 Flip. Vanaf nu wordt Android 13 uitgerold naar de modellen. Dit samen met een nieuwe security-patch.

Android 13 voor Zenfone 8

In november vorig jaar maakte Asus bekend dat het merk vanaf januari zou starten met het uitrollen van Android 13 voor de Asus Zenfone 8-modellen. Mooi op tijd heeft Asus voor de Zenfone 8 en de Asus Zenfone 8 Flip de update naar de nieuwste Android-versie klaargezet. Niet alleen kun je hiermee profiteren van de nieuwe functies in Android; de fabrikant brengt gelijk ook beveiligingsupdate januari mee naar de smartphone.

Dat is overigens niet alles. Asus deelt een uitgebreide changelog, waarbij we direct de nieuwe functies te weten komen. Welke veranderingen heeft Asus nog meer doorgevoerd? De changelog hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet, zodat je precies ziet wat voor nieuws de telefoon krijgt na de update. Asus rolt de update voor de Zenfone 8 gefaseerd uit, waardoor het even kan duren totdat deze er voor iedereen is.

Changelog