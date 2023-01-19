Asus rolt Android 13 uit naar Zenfone 8 en 8 Flip

Twee smartphones van Asus worden geüpdatet naar een nieuwe versie van Android. Dit is het geval voor de Asus Zenfone 8 en de 8 Flip. Vanaf nu wordt Android 13 uitgerold naar de modellen. Dit samen met een nieuwe security-patch.
Android 13 voor Zenfone 8
In november vorig jaar maakte Asus bekend dat het merk vanaf januari zou starten met het uitrollen van Android 13 voor de Asus Zenfone 8-modellen. Mooi op tijd heeft Asus voor de Zenfone 8 en de Asus Zenfone 8 Flip de update naar de nieuwste Android-versie klaargezet. Niet alleen kun je hiermee profiteren van de nieuwe functies in Android; de fabrikant brengt gelijk ook beveiligingsupdate januari mee naar de smartphone.
Dat is overigens niet alles. Asus deelt een uitgebreide changelog, waarbij we direct de nieuwe functies te weten komen. Welke veranderingen heeft Asus nog meer doorgevoerd? De changelog hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet, zodat je precies ziet wat voor nieuws de telefoon krijgt na de update. Asus rolt de update voor de Zenfone 8 gefaseerd uit, waardoor het even kan duren totdat deze er voor iedereen is.
Changelog
- Upgraded system to Android 13.
- Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and so on.
- Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design
- Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings.
- System clipboard added “Auto delete” and editor features.
- Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting.
- According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option.
- Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation.
- Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers.
- Removed the Call duration setting.
- Replaced original Style settings to new Wallpaper & style settings – Remove shape option, support Themed icons, and the system color is reset to blue.
- Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher.
- Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click.
- Removed the ‘Calm’ and ‘Elegant’ options in the Power button menu style setting.
- Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly.
- Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet.
- Upgrade system modes to the latest version, including “High performance”, “Dynamic”, “Durable” and “Ultra durable.” Game Genie is also upgraded to the latest version, to allow quick switching of system modes in games.