Google Play systeemupdate mei 2023: dit is er nieuw

Google rolt maandelijks naast de beveiligingsupdate, ook Google Play updates uit. De versie van mei is nu openbaar gemaakt, en daardoor krijgen we te weten welke verbeteringen doorgevoerd worden.

Google Play update mei

Voor de maand mei heeft Google ook deze keer weer een nieuwe update klaargezet. De beveiligingsupdate van mei werd eerder al aangereikt, nu is het tijd voor de Google Play systeemupdate van mei. Het is een update die automatisch uitgerold wordt door Google. Hierdoor ben je niet afhankelijk van de fabrikant van het toestel.

Daarbij kan het gerust zijn dat als jij op hetzelfde toestel al wel de Google-update binnenkrijgt, de ander dit nog niet heeft. Via de instellingen van je telefoon kun je handmatig controleren of de systeemupdate er al is, anders krijg je vanzelf een melding hiervan.

We zien met deze update verbeteringen in het accountmanagement, de connectiviteit met wearables en ook de Google Play Store. Maar er is meer. Alle nieuwe functies en verbeteringen hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet in de changelog van de mei-update.

Account Management

[Auto] Re-ordering of the existing sign-in methods to prioritize mobile sign-in by moving the mobile sign-in options above the car sign-in option. [2]

[Phone] Improves navigation on the Data & Privacy page of Google account settings – adds a table of contents with links to scroll to individual sections of the page. [6]

[Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management related services. [7]

[Auto] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.[7]

Device Connectivity

[Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.[2]

Developer Services

[Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps. [2]

[Phone] Changed location of Ads entry in Privacy settings. [6]

[Phone] Zoom-in the camera automatically for easier scanning if the barcode is too small. [7]

[PC, Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Ads related processes in their apps.[2]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Phone] Improve your ability to report illegal content and enable user sentiment tracking for apps and Play reviews. [5]

[Phone] To make install information more accessible, we’re enabling users to browse app details pages directly within Play search results on large screens. [5]

[Phone] New formats for details pages on large screen devices. [5]

[Auto] Updates to refund flow for Play on Android Auto.[6]

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Passwords can be imported to the Google Password Manager on Android.[2]

Wallet

[Phone] New animations displayed after successful tap and pay transaction using Google Wallet at NYC MTA stations. [2]

[Phone, Wear] Adding wallet to additional countries.[7]

System Management