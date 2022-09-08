Google Play systeemupdate september 2022: dit is er nieuw

Google heeft een nieuwe Google Play systeemupdate uitgebracht voor Android. Zoals je mag verwachten is dit de update voor september, en deze brengt weer een reeks verbeteringen en nieuwe functies voor de Android-toestellen.

Google Play update september

Iedere maand brengt Google voor Android meerdere updates uit. De bekendste is de beveiligingsupdate. Maandelijks wordt ook een nieuwe Play systeemupdate uitgerold naar de toestellen, gewoon door Google zelf. Hierbij worden problemen opgelost in het Android-systeem en zien we ook verbeteringen in tal van toepassingen of bepaalde zaken in Android zelf. Je bent met deze updates in principe niet afhankelijk van de fabrikant.

De Google Play systeemupdate van september 2022 pakt verschillende optimalisaties en verbeteringen aan. De changelog van deze update hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

De Xiaomi 12 Pro

Account Management

[Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow. [2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery. [2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.[2]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [3]

[Wear OS] With updates to the Play Store on Wear OS home page, users can experience a new content forward display that makes it easier to find recommended apps. [3]

[Wear OS] When users install an app on their Wear OS device that requires a companion app, their mobile device will automatically install the companion app. [3]

[Wear OS] New secondary menu to allow users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto devices from their Android phones.[3]

[2] Available through Google Play services v35.22 updated on 09/01/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v32.0 updated on 09/01/2022