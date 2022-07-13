Google Play systeemupdate juli 2022: dit is er nieuw

Niet alleen brengt Google iedere maand een beveiligingsupdate uit voor Android; ook Google Play systeemupdates verschijnen maandelijks. Nu heeft Google een overzicht gedeeld met daarin informatie over de Google Play update van juli.

Google Play systeemupdate van juli

Eerder deze maand zagen we de beveiligingsupdate van juli voor Android. Verschillende fabrikanten zijn bezig of al een poosje geleden begonnen met het verspreiden van deze update naar hun toestellen. Google brengt echter ook maandelijks een Google Play systeemupdate uit. Dit is een update die door Google zelf uitgerold wordt. Er worden specifieke zaken van Google aangepakt. Denk aan nieuwe functies, maar ook aan bugfixes en verbeteringen.

Dat zien we ook terug bij de Google Play systeemupdate van juli. Deze maand zien we voorbereidingen voor de transformatie van Google Pay naar Google Wallet. Deze nieuwe app laat je niet alleen betalen, maar geeft je ook betere toegang tot klantenkaarten en dergelijke. Hoe dat eruit komt te zien, heeft Google eerder laten zien tijdens Google I/O in mei dit jaar.

De andere verbeteringen die Google met de systeemupdate van juli heeft doorgevoerd, vind je in onderstaande changelog.

July 2022

Account Management

[Phone] The section headers in the Data & Privacy tab of the Google account settings have a new appearance.[2]

Device Connectivity

[Phone] APIs for developers to build seamless multi-device experiences.[5]

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. [3]

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. [3]

Enhancements to Google Play Billing. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

Support

[Phone] Provide an ability to filter the data plans available to purchase by various categories received from the Carrier.[2]

Wallet

[Phone] Updates user experience to latest Google Material design, rebrands as “Google Wallet”.[2]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related developer services in their apps.[1]

[2] Available through Google Play services v22.22 updated on 07/11/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v31.1 updated on 07/11/2022.

[4] Available through Google Play services v22.24 updated on 07/11/2022.

[5] Available through Google Play services v22.26 updated on 07/11/2022.