Google brengt tussentijdse Android 12-update uit: Developer Preview 1.1

Eind vorige maand was daar de eerste vrijgave van Android 12. Dat begon met een eerste testversie middels een Developer Preview. Nu is het tijd voor een tussentijdse update, die niet helemaal op de planning stond.
Developer Preview 1.1 van Android 12
We schreven eind vorige maand over de lancering van Android 12. Of althans, de eerste vrijgave ervan. Want we zullen pas bij de aankondiging over een tijdje te weten komen, welke functies we echt er terug gaan zien. Eerst kunnen ontwikkelaars aan de slag met de Android 12 Developer Preview die is vrijgegeven. DroidApp heeft een uitgebreid overzicht online gezet met alle nieuwe features in Android 12.
De nieuwe Developer Preview 1.1 versie krijgt voornamelijk bugfixes. Daarbij wordt de testversie bijgewerkt met beveiligingsupdate maart 2021, de meest recente patch. De changelog met alle verbeteringen hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
- Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.
- Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a “System UI keeps stopping” message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.
- Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.
- Fixed an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.
- Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.
- Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.
- Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the
BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGSpermission, causing emergency alerts to crash.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.