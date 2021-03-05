Google brengt tussentijdse Android 12-update uit: Developer Preview 1.1

Eind vorige maand was daar de eerste vrijgave van Android 12. Dat begon met een eerste testversie middels een Developer Preview. Nu is het tijd voor een tussentijdse update, die niet helemaal op de planning stond.

Developer Preview 1.1 van Android 12

We schreven eind vorige maand over de lancering van Android 12. Of althans, de eerste vrijgave ervan. Want we zullen pas bij de aankondiging over een tijdje te weten komen, welke functies we echt er terug gaan zien. Eerst kunnen ontwikkelaars aan de slag met de Android 12 Developer Preview die is vrijgegeven. DroidApp heeft een uitgebreid overzicht online gezet met alle nieuwe features in Android 12.

De nieuwe Developer Preview 1.1 versie krijgt voornamelijk bugfixes. Daarbij wordt de testversie bijgewerkt met beveiligingsupdate maart 2021, de meest recente patch. De changelog met alle verbeteringen hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.