OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro worden bijgewerkt met Android 12-update

De update naar Android 12 wordt vanaf nu uitgerold naar twee toestellen van OnePlus. De fabrikant rolt hem uit naar de OnePlus 8 en de OnePlus 8 Pro. In beide gevallen gaat dit gepaard met een vrij lange changelog, waarbij duidelijk wordt dat er meer verbeteringen zijn.

OnePlus 8 (Pro): update naar Android 12

In de afgelopen tijd hebben verschillende fabrikanten hun toestellen al bijgewerkt naar het nieuwe Android 12. Opvallend is dat OnePlus dit eerder ook al heeft gedaan voor de 9-serie (9 en 9 Pro), maar dat nog lang niet alle toestellen de update kunnen binnenhalen. Dit kan te maken hebben met de puinhoop die het bij veel gebruikers meebracht. Bij velen was de update namelijk niet stabiel en waren er veel bugs. Desondanks is de Chinese fabrikant nu begonnen met het bijwerken van twee andere toestellen; die uit de 8-serie.

De OnePlus 8 en de OnePlus 8 Pro worden allebei bijgewerkt met de update, die een reeks nieuwe functies brengen. Denk aan de mogelijkheid om meer instellingen aan te passen rondom permissies en toegang. Daarbij brengt de update een hoop bugfixes en verbeteringen voor de twee modellen. Die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios



OnePlus rolt updates altijd gefaseerd uit. Hierdoor kan het enige tijd duren totdat alle gebruikers de update binnen zien komen. Als deze beschikbaar is, krijg je hiervan een melding op je smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Pro Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen. Alle informatie Prijzen vanaf: 589,00 euro