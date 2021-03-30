OnePlus rolt grote software-update uit voor 8 en 8 Pro vol bugfixes

OnePlus heeft aangekondigd dat het bedrijf een grote update uitrolt voor de OnePlus 8 en OnePlus 8 Pro. Beide toestellen ontvangen OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 vol met bugfixes en verbeteringen, en dat zijn er veel.
OnePlus 8/8 Pro krijgen OxygenoS 11.0.5.5
Het is de week van de OnePlus 9 Pro, waarvan dit weekend onze uitgebreide OnePlus 9 Pro review verscheen. Toch betekent dat niet dat eerder uitgebrachte toestellen vergeten worden. OnePlus heeft nieuws gedeeld over de OnePlus 8 en OnePlus 8 Pro, die vanaf nu voorzien worden van een nieuwe software-update vol met verbeteringen, waaronder beveiligingsupdate maart 2021.
De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet. OnePlus rolt updates gefaseerd uit, waardoor het even kan duren voordat je de update binnen ziet komen. Soms kan dit langer dan een week zijn.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen
- Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging
- Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font
- Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working
- Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language
- Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
- Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result
- Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen
- Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing
- Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon
- Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
- Camera
- Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS
- OnePlus Share
- Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received
- Clock
- Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays