OnePlus 9 Pro en 9 Pro krijgen direct nóg een update: OxygenOS 11.2.2.2

Vorige week werd de OnePlus 9 Pro aangekondigd. We schreven gisteren al over een nieuwe update, nu is er direct nog een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor het toestel; OxygenOS 11.2.2.2. De update is er ook voor de OnePlus 9.

OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update voor 9 Pro

Het ontwikkelteam van OnePlus heeft een drukke tijd achter de rug. Alleen al voor de OnePlus 9 Pro zijn in de afgelopen tijd, sinds de aankondiging al meerdere updates uitgerold. Nadat we eergisteren schreven over OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 is er direct nu nog een update beschikbaar.

Deze update is er niet alleen voor de OnePlus 9 Pro, maar ook voor de OnePlus 9, welke pas later naar ons land komt. We zien bij de update naar OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 een vernieuwde changelog. Zo is er beveiligingsupdate maart 2021. Vele bugfixes zijn ook doorgevoerd, net als verbeteringen voor de camera en de dark mode. We hebben de changelog van de update hieronder voor je neergezet.

System Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience Improved WhatsApp’s video clarity when giving video calls Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Camera Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera Improved the white balance performance of the front camera Improved the zoom performance Improved the camera stability



