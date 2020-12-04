OnePlus rolt november-updates vol verbeteringen uit naar 8, 8 Pro, 6 en 6T

Vier toestellen van OnePlus worden vanaf nu bijgewerkt met een nieuwe update. Bij de OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 6 en 6T wordt beveiligingsupdate november meegeleverd, maar er is meer te melden.
OnePlus heeft het startschot gegeven voor de uitrol van een nieuwe update voor de OnePlus 6- en 8-serie. In bij alle vier de toestellen wordt beveiligingsupdate november 2020 meegeleverd. Het gaat om een update die ook nog verbeteringen meebrengt. Voor de vier toestellen hebben we de changelog hieronder voor je neergezet.
OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro: OxygenOS 11.0.2.2
Inmiddels draaien de OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro op Android 11. Toch heeft OnePlus een reeks verbeteringen klaarstaan voor deze twee smartphones;
System
- Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps
- Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
- Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working
- Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps
- Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
- Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally
- Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on
- Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on
- Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work
- Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.11
Network
- Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps
- Improve the stability of communication functions
OnePlus 6 en 6T: OxygenOS 10.3.7
De op Android 10 draaiende OnePlus 6 en 6T worden ook bijgewerkt met een nieuwe update. Voor deze twee toestellen kent de update verschillende verbeteringen, voornamelijk aanwezig in de Game Space. De changelog van deze update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.
- System
- Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar )
- Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out