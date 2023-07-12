Android 14 Beta 4 verschenen: dit is er nieuw

Een nieuwe bètaversie van Android 14 is uitgebracht. Google heeft Android 14 Beta 4 voorzien van verschillende verbeteringen en nieuwe functies. We zetten ze op een rijtje.

Android 14 Beta 4

In de laatste bètarelease die is verschenen van Android 14, zijn weer een hoop verbeteringen en nieuwe functies doorgevoerd door Google. Je kunt bijvoorbeeld kiezen uit nieuwe profielafbeeldingen en er is een nieuw icoontje voor wanneer de telefoon op stil staat. Gebruikers krijgen in de modelinformatie voortaan te zien uit welk jaar de telefoon komt.

Er zijn echter nog meer nieuwe functies gevonden. Dankzij 9to5Google weten we welke dit zijn, en die zetten we hieronder op een rijtje.

New silent mode icon in the status bar. It will now show a crossed-out speaker instead of a crossed-out bell, which was previously seen in the volume control when the ringtone and notification sliders were separated.

New Google Lens icon in the Pixel Launcher search bar.

When setting up a 6-digit pin code, you can now enable ‘Auto-confirm unlock’. When activated, the phone will unlock immediately after entering the correct pin code without having to press the confirm button.

Under Settings / About phone / Model there is a new item “Manufactured year”.

Verbeteringen en fixes

Google heeft met Android 14 Beta 4 ook verschillende verbeteringen, optimalisaties en fixes uitgebracht. Hieronder staan ze mooi op een rijtje, met dank aan Google_nws.

Top:

Fixed a system issue that caused both notifications to stop appearing and Quick Settings tiles to stop working until the device was restarted.

Fixed system issues that sometimes caused VoIP apps to stop recording audio when the screen was locked or the app was put in the background.

Fixed an issue where the title of the currently playing song would abruptly disappear or be replaced with other information when transitioning a device from always-on-display mode to the lockscreen.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from charging or allowed a device to charge but erroneously reported that there were issues with the connected charging cable or accessory.

Fixed a system issue that sometimes caused the Android System Intelligence service to crash.

Others:

Fixed an issue that caused the CredentialManager registry to fail when using more than one set of credentials.

Fixed issues where the HealthConnect API returned null pointer exceptions in some cases to calling apps.

Fixed issues that could cause boot loops and “Application not responding” messages on some devices.

Fixed an issue where some elements on the system UI didn’t retheme correctly when switching between day and night modes.

Fixed a system issue that caused the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window to be unresponsive when using an app (such as Google Maps) in PiP mode and then locking the screen and reopening the app by tapping the notification on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue where the lockscreen wallpaper was sometimes reset to a blank, black screen when setting a new wallpaper for the home screen.

Fixed issues that caused poor UI animations in the launcher.

Fixed an issue where an intent picker dialog was incorrectly shown during work profile setup, which interfered with a user completing setup successfully.

Fixed an issue that caused the rounded borders on notifications to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where a device could sometimes become unresponsive if eSIM was disabled.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen sometimes got stuck with a blank, black screen.

Fixed an issue with ConnectivityService that could cause a device to crash and restart in rare cases.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system volume slider to be stuck on the screen.

Fixed issues where the titles of some Settings pages were not announced correctly and some areas within the system Settings app couldn’t be accessed when TalkBack was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause fingerprint enrollment to fail if the device was rotated during enrollment.

Fixed an issue where connected Bluetooth devices were not ranked correctly in the system audio output switcher.

Fixed an issue where the notification shade didn’t close after tapping a notification to launch an intent. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the analog clock to fail to display when viewing wallpaper preview.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused only a right-side Bluetooth earbud to be paired.

Fixed issues that prevented app launch animations from playing correctly.

Fixed an issue where notifications from a prioritized conversation were erroneously dismissed when the group of non-prioritized notifications was dismissed.

Fixed an issue where the sharesheet sometimes crashed after pressing the copy button.

Fixed an issue where the UI didn’t return to the sharesheet workflow if a user edited an image from the sharesheet.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Face Unlock to fail.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a USB headset to consume additional power when connected to a device that was making a call using Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Fixed a null pointer exception that sometimes caused the launcher to crash after launching an app.

Fixed an issue where, when using a device with a work profile, the Google Play Store app in the work profile would hang or crash when launched.

Fixed various issues that caused the system UI to crash in some cases.

Fixed other various issues that were impacting system stability.

Ben je benieuwd welke smartphones en tablets, wanneer de update naar Android 14 kunnen verwachten? DroidApp heeft dit voor je gebundeld in het Android 14 Update Overzicht, waarin alle informatie zo nauwkeurig mogelijk opgenomen is.