Nokia 6.1, 7.1 en OnePlus 8T krijgen maart-patch; Honor 20 Pro krijgt Magic UI 4.0

Voor meerdere toestellen hebben fabrikanten weer een update klaargezet. Het gaat om twee toestellen van Nokia, de OnePlus 8T en de 20 Pro van Honor. We zetten de details op een rijtje.

Nokia updates

HMD Global heeft voor verschillende toestellen in Nederland de updatemachine weer aangeslingerd. Dit betekent dat meerdere toestellen voorzien worden van een nieuwe update. Dit keer is het beveiligingsupdate maart 2021. Deze tot nu toe nieuwste patch wordt uitgerold naar de Nokia 7.1. Han en Wim melden ons dat ook de Nokia 6.1 bijgewerkt wordt met deze security-patch. Zover bekend worden er geen verdere nieuwe functies doorgevoerd met deze maart-update. Eerder verscheen hij onder andere al voor de 8.1 en 5.4.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is begonnen met het verspreiden van een andere nieuwe update voor de OnePlus 8T. Ook deze update brengt de maart-update, maar bevat daarnaast ook nog andere verbeteringen. Het gaat om de OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 update die vanaf nu verspreid wordt. De changelog hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet. Omdat de update gefaseerd uitgerold wordt, kan het zijn dat het even duurt voordat iedereen de update op zijn OnePlus 8T binnen ziet rollen.

Changelog

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays



Honor 20 Pro

Marck krijgt ook een update binnen op zijn smartphone. De Honor 20 Pro krijgt de Magic UI 4.0 update aangeboden, welke een grootte heeft van 1,81GB. Het is dezelfde update als voor verschillende Huawei-toestellen, waarbij het ging om EMUI 11. Dit betekent een scan-functie voor de kladblok-app, verbeteringen voor thema’s en het Always On Display en tal van andere verbeteringen. De update is nog steeds gebaseerd op Android 10.

OnePlus 8T Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen. Alle informatie Prijzen vanaf: 528,00 euro

Nokia 6 (2018) Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen. Alle informatie Prijzen onbekend