OnePlus 10 Pro: Android 13 met OxygenOS 13 wordt uitgerold

OnePlus heeft het startschot gegeven voor de uitrol van Android 13 met OxygenOS 13 voor de OnePlus 10 Pro. Hiermee is de fabrikant het eerste merk dat een niet-Pixel toestel updatet naar de nieuwste versie.

Android 13 voor OnePlus 10 Pro

De OnePlus 10 Pro wordt vanaf nu geüpdatet naar Android 13. Samen met deze update wordt ook de nieuwste skin van het bedrijf; OxygenOS 13 beschikbaar gesteld. Hierbij komen een hoop nieuwe functies beschikbaar die je vanaf nu op je OnePlus 10 Pro kunt gebruiken. Als eerst komt de update beschikbaar voor degenen die deelgenomen hebben aan het Open Beta-programma.

Volgens eerdere uitspraken van OnePlus is met OxygenOS 13 geluisterd naar de feedback van de community. OxygenOS 12 was al meer een kopie van Oppo’s ColorOS, en als we de eerste reacties mogen geloven, is dat met OxygenOS 13 niet bepaald anders. De stabiele versie van Android 13 bevat de volgende verbeteringen;

Changelog

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. [Efficiency] Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device. [Seamless interconnection] Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. [Security & privacy] Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. [Health & Digital wellbeing] Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing. [Gaming experience]Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Onderstaande video geeft een goede eerste indruk van wat OxygenOS met Android 13 te bieden heeft op je OnePlus-toestel. Zoals gezegd kan het even duren totdat OnePlus de update in Nederland uitrolt, dit kan zomaar enige dagen of weken duren.

