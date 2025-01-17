OnePlus 13 krijgt eerste update vol verbeteringen

OnePlus heeft een eerste update verspreid voor de OnePlus 13. De high-end smartphone van het bedrijf krijgt diverse verbeteringen, bijvoorbeeld in de camera, het systeem en connectiviteit.

OnePlus 13 krijgt eerste update

Een nieuwe update staat klaar voor de OnePlus 13. Het vlaggenschip van de fabrikant voor 2025 krijgt OxygenOS 15.0.0.402, wat tevens de eerste update is voor de smartphone. We zien in de changelog verbeteringen voor de camera, waarbij gewerkt is aan stijlen en de kleuren. Verder belooft OnePlus verbeteringen voor de audiokwaliteit, verbeteringen in het netwerk en WiFi, en ook extra’s voor apps. Ook is er de beveiligingsupdate van december.

De update heeft een grootte van 992MB en is vanaf nu beschikbaar voor het toestel. Wel kan het zijn dat de update gefaseerd uitgerold wordt, waardoor het even kan duren totdat iedereen de update krijgt. De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Changelog

Communication & interconnection

Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. You can share photos and files with a touch.

Optimizes IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Improves network stability and experience.

Camera

Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.

Improves the clarity of previews and photos in Portrait and Photo modes.

Improves the clarity of videos shot in 4K at 60 fps.

Improves the color performance of photos taken with the main camera and telephoto lens in Photo mode.

Fixes an issue where photos might be too bright when taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.

Improves the tone and color accuracy of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.

Audio

Improves audio quality.

System

Adds charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience.

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Apps

Adds AI features to Google Messages.

You can now add the 1 × 2 Weather widget to the Home screen.

Improves the look and feel of the step tracker widget.

Improves the look and feel of the “Storage cleaner” widget.