Close Menu
    vrijdag 17 januari
    Trending
    OnePlus 13 header
    Nieuws

    OnePlus 13 krijgt eerste update vol verbeteringen

    Stefan HageDoor Geen reacties2 minuten leestijd

    OnePlus heeft een eerste update verspreid voor de OnePlus 13. De high-end smartphone van het bedrijf krijgt diverse verbeteringen, bijvoorbeeld in de camera, het systeem en connectiviteit.

    OnePlus 13 krijgt eerste update

    Een nieuwe update staat klaar voor de OnePlus 13. Het vlaggenschip van de fabrikant voor 2025 krijgt OxygenOS 15.0.0.402, wat tevens de eerste update is voor de smartphone. We zien in de changelog verbeteringen voor de camera, waarbij gewerkt is aan stijlen en de kleuren. Verder belooft OnePlus verbeteringen voor de audiokwaliteit, verbeteringen in het netwerk en WiFi, en ook extra’s voor apps. Ook is er de beveiligingsupdate van december.

    OnePlus 13 OxygenOS 15.0.0.402

    De update heeft een grootte van 992MB en is vanaf nu beschikbaar voor het toestel. Wel kan het zijn dat de update gefaseerd uitgerold wordt, waardoor het even kan duren totdat iedereen de update krijgt. De changelog van de update hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

    Changelog

    Communication & interconnection

    • Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. You can share photos and files with a touch.
    • Optimizes IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi.
    • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
    • Improves network stability and experience.

    Camera

    • Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.
    • Improves the clarity of previews and photos in Portrait and Photo modes.
    • Improves the clarity of videos shot in 4K at 60 fps.
    • Improves the color performance of photos taken with the main camera and telephoto lens in Photo mode.
    • Fixes an issue where photos might be too bright when taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.
    • Improves the tone and color accuracy of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.

    Audio

    • Improves audio quality.

    System

    • Adds charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience.
    • Improves system stability and performance.
    • Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

    Apps

    • Adds AI features to Google Messages.
    • You can now add the 1 × 2 Weather widget to the Home screen.
    • Improves the look and feel of the step tracker widget.
    • Improves the look and feel of the “Storage cleaner” widget.
    OnePlus 13 productafbeelding
    OnePlus 13
    Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen.
    Prijzen vanaf: 999,00 euro
    Alle informatie

    Delen

    Sinds 2009 ben ik actief als journalist in de wereld van mobiele technologie. Als oprichter van DroidApp.nl in 2014 breng ik niet alleen nieuws, maar vertaal ik ook mijn passie voor Android in begrijpelijke artikelen en reviews aangevuld met een van mijn andere passies, fotografie. In het bezit van meerdere Android smartphones.

    Gerelateerde berichten

    OnePlus presenteert krachtige OnePlus 13: alle details op een rij
    OnePlus presenteert krachtige OnePlus 13: alle details op een rij07/01/2025
    OnePlus toont ook nieuwe OnePlus 13R: nu te bestellen
    OnePlus toont ook nieuwe OnePlus 13R: nu te bestellen08/01/2025
    DroidApp Awards: dit zijn de 5 beste smartphones van 2024
    DroidApp Awards: dit zijn de 5 beste smartphones van 202430/12/2024
    OnePlus Watch 3 (Pro) krijgt nieuwe gezondheidsfuncties met 60 seconden-check
    OnePlus Watch 3 (Pro) krijgt nieuwe gezondheidsfuncties met 60 seconden-check03/01/2025

    DroidApp

    DroidApp on Google Play
    Altijd op de hoogte blijven? Meld je aan voor de dagelijkse DroidApp nieuwsbrief!
    Aanmelden
    © 2014 – 2025 DroidApp