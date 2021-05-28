OnePlus 8, 8 Pro en 8T worden bijgewerkt met mei-update vol verbeteringen

OnePlus heeft voor de 8-serie en de 8T een nieuwe update klaargezet. Naast een nieuwe beveiligingsupdate zijn er ook de nodige verbeteringen, waarbij een hoop bugfixes zijn doorgevoerd.

Update voor OnePlus 8, 8 Pro en 8T

Vorig jaar verschenen de drie toestellen uit de 8-serie. Deze serie bestaat uit de OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro en de OnePlus 8T. Gebruikers van de drie smartphones kunnen vanaf nu de nieuwe update verwachten. Voor de OnePlus 8T heeft de update versienummer OxygenOS 11.0.8.13. Voor de 8 en 8 Pro is dit OxygenOS 11.0.6.6.

Naast beveiligingsupdate mei 2021 brengt de update zoals gezegd nog meer verbeteringen. We hebben de changelog hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Eén wijziging is alleen voor de 8 en 8 Pro en dus niet voor de 8T.

Changelog

System Improved the wireless charging stability and user experience Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Gallery Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode

Phone Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call

Messages Fixed the occasional failure to edit a message

Network Improved network performance



De update voor de OnePlus-modellen wordt gefaseerd uitgerold. Hierdoor kan het even duren totdat iedere gebruiker de nieuwe versie binnen ziet komen op zijn of haar toestel. Als deze beschikbaar is, krijg je hiervan een melding op je smartphone.

