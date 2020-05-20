OnePlus stelt nieuwe OxygenOS beta beschikbaar voor 5, 5T, 7 en 7T-serie

Voor zes toestellen van OnePlus staat een nieuwe update klaar. Het gaat om een Open Beta, waarin nieuwe functionaliteiten en verbeteringen worden toegevoegd. De update komt beschikbaar voor de OnePlus 5, 5T, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T en 7T Pro.
Zes toestellen krijgen Open Beta
OnePlus is lekker bezig met het uitrollen van software-updates. Niet alleen voor de nieuwste OnePlus 8 en OnePlus 8 Pro, maar ook voor eerder uitgebrachte modellen. Dit keer staan er nieuwe Open Beta-updates beschikbaar voor de OnePlus 5, 5T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T en 7T Pro.
Voor de OnePlus 5 en 5T is het Android 10 Open Beta 3. Die update brengt de volgende verbeteringen en meer.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the system icons in UI of call recording, start-up animations, mobile signal, etc.
- Fixed the bug with access to audio tuner after connecting the earphones
- Fixed the issue with unwanted muting of calls in Google Duo
- Fixed the bug with sending and receiving the messages while registering or activating UPI accounts
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Camera
- Improved the stability of Camera
- Wi-Fi & internet
- Optimized Wi-Fi transfer speed display in Network details
- Disabled Airtel VoWiFi
Ook voor de gehele 7-serie staat dus een nieuwe versie klaar als Open Beta. Het gaat om functies die nu getest kunnen worden. Voor de 7 en 7 Pro gaat het om Open Beta 14, bij de 7T en 7T Pro is het Open Beta 4.
Changelog
- System
- Fix the problem that some software voice input cannot be recognized
- Fix the problem of the disappearance of contacts in the address book on some devices
- More clock style options now available in ambient display（Settings—Customization—Clock style）
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
- Phone
- Now you can view call recording in call history (Move to the call history, click the three-dot menu on the upper right to access the call recording）
Wil je aan de slag met de Open Beta van OnePlus, dan kun je die downloaden van de website van OnePlus. Houd er rekening mee dat je een nieuwe installatie doet en dus de huidige gegevens kwijt bent. Daarbij kan het zijn dat er nog bugs in zitten.