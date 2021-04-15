Poco X3 Pro krijgt MIUI 12.0.5.0 update, OnePlus 8T met OxygenOS 11.0.8.12

Voor twee toestellen staat een nieuwe update klaar. Gebruikers van de Poco X3 Pro en de OnePlus 8T kunnen vanaf nu een nieuwe april-patch downloaden, maar daarnaast zijn er nog meer verbeteringen.

Poco X3 Pro met april-update

Gebruikers van de Poco X3 Pro kunnen nu een nieuwe update installeren voor hun smartphone. Het toestel wordt bijgewerkt met de MIUI 12.0.5.0 update, zo laat Oscar aan DroidApp weten. Hiervoor draaide de smartphone op MIUI 12.0.4.0. Nieuw is in ieder geval beveiligingsupdate april 2021. Daarnaast is Oscar opgevallen dat hij de Mi Browser heeft kunnen verwijderen uit de apps, dat was eerder nog niet mogelijk.

De update voor de Poco X3 Pro heeft een grootte van 541MB en wordt vanaf nu uitgerold. Omdat dit gefaseerd gebeurd, kan het even duren totdat deze bij iedereen beschikbaar is.

OnePlus 8T

Voor de OnePlus 8T is er ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar. Het gaat om OxygenOS 11.0.8.12. Hierin vind je een hoop bugfixes, maar ook de beveiligingsupdate van maart 2021. We hebben de changelog van de update hieronder voor je neergezet.

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays



